5-Year-Old Boy’s Lemonade Stand Raises Over $17,000 for Victims of Maui Wildfires

By Regina Sienra on August 31, 2023

 

Kids are highly sensitive to the problems of the world. As such, they can't simply sit with their arms crossed, and are more than willing to help out. Just look at little Edison from Seattle. After learning about the devastating Maui wildfires, the 5-year-old boy set up a lemonade stand to raise donations for the victims.

Edison and his family had recently returned from a Hawaii vacation when news broke out about the fire. When his parents turned on the television to learn about what happened, Edison first asked them to turn it off, as it was too sad. But then his parents realized that Edison was trying to fully grasp the situation. “He kept asking questions this last week, clearly trying to reconcile his belief in the world being fully good with something that is so awful,” his mom, Ami Juel, wrote. “He’d ask if kids had really lost all their toys, or their bed, and then drop it, the issue clearly on his mind, but hard to process.”

The little boy really wanted to do something to help the kids of Lahaina who had lost everything. He then remembered seeing a lemonade stand in Colorado and pitched the idea to his mom to raise money for the victims. Edison's parents stocked up on lemonade, ice cream sandwiches, candy, sparkling water, and popsicles. “I hoped for his sake he would sell a couple pitchers of lemonade, maybe make $100,” his mom recalled.

The response was infinitely better than that. People donated money even before Edison opened for the day, and donations and purchases came pouring in so quickly, that they ran out of lemonade numerous times. Despite the lemonade being $1 a cup, people paid up to $20 for it, instructing Edison to donate the change. “Most people were like, ‘This is so cool. What a great idea. We’ve been looking for ways to help. We felt so helpless and didn’t know where to donate,'” Juel told USA Today. “A lot of people came by and stopped and told us like their story of a trip to Hawaii or some connection they had to the island.”

What began as a single-day project, became a week-long endeavor that brought the community together. On top of that, both of Edison's parents got their corporate workplaces to match donations. Edison raised over $17,000 dollars—and received an unforgettable lesson. “He now believes that he can make a difference and that he has good ideas and that it is important to care about our neighbors near and far,” his mom wrote. “Thanks for blowing our minds today with generous donations from friends and family near and far, old and new. Thanks for reminding us that generosity begets generosity, and letting us spend one of our best summer days watching our kiddo learn about helping and working hard.”

This is 5-year-old Edison, from Seattle. Upon learning about the Maui wildfires, set up a lemonade stand to raise donations for the victims.

 

The little boy visited Hawaii recently and found it very sad to realize that many kids lost everything to the fire.

 

In the end, Edison raised over $17,000 dollars with his lemonade stand—and received an unforgettable lesson.

Lemonade stand

Photo: mybaitshop/Depositphotos (Not the actual stand)

h/t: [Good News Network]

