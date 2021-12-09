Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink

Dedicated DIYer Boiz Smith creates dramatic dioramas that reimagine historical events with a fantastical twist. His latest piece is a retelling of the infamous 1912 sinking of the Titanic. History knows that the ship crashed into an iceberg, but Smith imagines that a giant sea monster (Godzilla) had its way with it instead.

Smith sets the scene in a diorama made using polymer clay and epoxy resin, among other materials. In an informative YouTube video, he shows how he crafted all of the elements needed for this project. Godzilla, who can be seen approaching the bottom of an otherwise unsuspecting ship, is made by first sculpting its form out of oven-bake clay and then enhancing its incredible scaly details with acrylic paint. Smith took a different approach in building the Titanic. To ensure that it would be an accurate representation, he bought a 1:2000 scale Titanic model and pieced it together.

With the two main elements of the diorama assembled, it came time for Smith to create the ocean where the boat and monster would interact. To do that, he used blue-tinted resin and started to pour it into the base of a plastic container. Godzilla, the Titanic, and the resin were all set within the square to create a mold. Once completely set, Smith cut away the plastic and put the finishing touches on his project by adding water textures and other accents. It’s mesmerizing to watch the process unfold over about nine minutes.

Scroll down to see more shots from the Godzilla and Titanic diorama and watch Smith's work in the video below.

DIYer Boiz Smith has created a dramatic diorama that shows Godzilla about to attack an unsuspecting Titanic ship.

Watch how Smith created the whole thing in this comprehensive DIY video:

