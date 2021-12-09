Home / Art / Sculpture

Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink

By Sara Barnes on December 9, 2021
Diorama Art Featuring Titanic and Godzilla

Dedicated DIYer Boiz Smith creates dramatic dioramas that reimagine historical events with a fantastical twist. His latest piece is a retelling of the infamous 1912 sinking of the Titanic. History knows that the ship crashed into an iceberg, but Smith imagines that a giant sea monster (Godzilla) had its way with it instead.

Smith sets the scene in a diorama made using polymer clay and epoxy resin, among other materials. In an informative YouTube video, he shows how he crafted all of the elements needed for this project. Godzilla, who can be seen approaching the bottom of an otherwise unsuspecting ship, is made by first sculpting its form out of oven-bake clay and then enhancing its incredible scaly details with acrylic paint. Smith took a different approach in building the Titanic. To ensure that it would be an accurate representation, he bought a 1:2000 scale Titanic model and pieced it together.

With the two main elements of the diorama assembled, it came time for Smith to create the ocean where the boat and monster would interact. To do that, he used blue-tinted resin and started to pour it into the base of a plastic container. Godzilla, the Titanic, and the resin were all set within the square to create a mold. Once completely set, Smith cut away the plastic and put the finishing touches on his project by adding water textures and other accents. It’s mesmerizing to watch the process unfold over about nine minutes.

Scroll down to see more shots from the Godzilla and Titanic diorama and watch Smith's work in the video below.

DIYer Boiz Smith has created a dramatic diorama that shows Godzilla about to attack an unsuspecting Titanic ship.

Diorama Art Featuring Titanic and GodzillaDiorama Art Featuring Titanic and GodzillaDiorama Art Featuring Titanic and Godzilla

Watch how Smith created the whole thing in this comprehensive DIY video:

Boiz Smith: YouTube | Facebook | Reddit 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Boiz Smith.

Related Articles:

Sculptor Explores What Lurks Beneath the Water in Spine-Chilling Ocean Dioramas

6 Contemporary Diorama Artists Who Craft Fascinating Miniature Worlds

Diorama Artist Crafts Tiny Versions of Real Places To Pay Homage To Beloved Locales

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

49-Foot-Tall Three-Headed Dragon Statue Breathes Real Fire in Russia
Fabric Books Artistically Embellished With Vein-Like Tendrils of Red Thread
Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion
Artist Carves Impossibly Small Bird Sculptures You Need a Microscope To Fully Appreciate
Androgynous Bronze Sculptures Capture the Fluidity of the Human Body in Motion
Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

7-Foot-Tall Mister Rogers Statue Commemorates the Beloved Children’s TV Host
Anatomical Sculptures Made of Crystals Explore Themes of Love and Loss
Found Wood With Colorful Stained Glass Embedded Within Cast Prismatic Shadows on the Beach
Incredible Bamboo Bugs Look Like Real-Life Insects That Could Scurry Around
10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share
Intricate Copper Wire Forms Explore Innate Connections Between Humans and Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.