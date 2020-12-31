Diorama Artist Crafts Tiny Versions of Real Places To Pay Homage To Beloved Locales

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng crafts incredible dioramas that are so realistic that you can almost imagine tiny people living inside them. From run-down neighborhood grocery stores to cluttered bedrooms, every piece captures real-life places from the artist’s memory and pays homage to his community.

Cheng made his first model five years ago when he was inspired to recreate a Japanese restaurant he frequently visited as a student. Before long, he became a master of his craft, and today he creates his dioramas full-time and sells them all over the world.

Each completed diorama is crafted from wood, metal, and other recycled materials. Together, they form handmade props to bring them to life. In one piece, Cheng created countless miniature vinyl albums for a model of a record store, and in another, he crafted tiny glass bottles and a crate to complete a back alley scene. The talented artist can make just about anything. “When people ask me if there's anything that I can't make,” he says, “I jokingly say, ‘Only air and sunshine.’”

Check out some of Cheng’s miniature creations below and find more of his dioramas on his website and Instagram.

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng crafts incredible dioramas that are bursting with realistic detail.

His scenes might be small, but they each have a big story to tell.

Each piece is based on real-life locations, but many are given a surreal twist.

You can almost imagine tiny people living inside them.

His tiny props are so realistic!

