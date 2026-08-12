Home / Architecture

Gorgeous 20th-Century Hospital in Barcelona Was Designed to Heal Through Beauty

By Emma Taggart on August 12, 2026
Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Bernard Gagnon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

When you think of Barcelona’s most famous architecture, Antoni Gaudí’s colorful mosaics and soaring basilicas probably come to mind. But the world’s largest Art Nouveau complex was actually designed by his teacher, Lluís Domènech i Montaner. The Catalan architect believed that architecture itself could help people heal, so he created the stunning Hospital Sant Pau to replace the overcrowded medieval Hospital de la Santa Creu.

Rather than designing a cold, clinical hospital, Domènech i Montaner created a “city within a city.” Patients were surrounded by gardens, sunshine, and fresh air, with nearly 30 colorful pavilions. At a time when hospitals were often dark and overcrowded, this optimistic design was revolutionary, reflecting a growing belief that beautiful surroundings could improve both physical and mental well-being.

Each pavilion was oriented to make the most of natural sunlight, and decorative, ceramic-clad surfaces helped keep the hospital clean and hygienic. Floral mosaics, vaulted ceilings, and carved details transformed the wards into beautiful, welcoming spaces, while stone carvings of saints and angels appear across the complex.

With their pastel colors, symmetrical arches, and whimsical details, many of the rooms look as though they’ve been lifted straight from a Wes Anderson film. Patients were even invited to relax in sunrooms and gardens filled with lavender, rosemary, and orange trees. And underground passageways allowed patients to be transported quickly and discreetly to the surrounding wards.

At the far end of the complex is the monastery pavilion, designed by Pere Domènech, the son of Domènech i Montaner. Connected by covered walkways, it housed many of the hospital’s essential services, including the kitchen, pharmacy, and living quarters for the nuns who cared for patients.

Work on the hospital began in 1902, but Domènech i Montaner never saw his masterpiece completed; he died in 1923. After serving as a working hospital for nearly 80 years, medical care moved to a modern facility next to the historic complex in 2009. In 1997, the clinic complex was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO due to its “architectural uniqueness and artistic beauty.”

The original Art Nouveau pavilions have since been restored and are now open to visitors, offering a glimpse inside one of the most stunning surviving examples of Catalan Modernisme.

Catalan architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner believed that architecture and nature could help people heal, so he created the stunning Hospital Sant Pau.

Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Patients were surrounded by gardens, sunshine, and fresh air, with nearly 30 colorful pavilions.

Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Kent Wang via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Floral mosaics, vaulted ceilings, and carved details transformed the wards into beautiful, welcoming spaces, while stone carvings of saints and angels appear across the complex.

Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Kent Wang via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Patients were even invited to relax in sunrooms and gardens filled with lavender, rosemary, and orange trees.

Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Kent Wang via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The optimistic design was revolutionary at the time, reflecting a growing belief that beautiful surroundings could improve both physical and mental well-being.

Hospital Sant Pau

Photo: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In 1997, the clinic complex was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO due to its “architectural uniqueness and artistic beauty.”

Hospital Sant Pau: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: Experience this masterpiece of modernisme – a hospital to feel good

Related Articles:

Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece

Gaudí’s Unfinished Masterpiece ‘La Sagrada Família‘ Is Nearing Completion

12 Facts You Need to Know About Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, Barcelona’s Most Visited Attraction

New Study Says That Going to Art Galleries Can Improve Your Health and Wellness

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Miami Building Turns Hurricane-Resistant Design Requirements Into Its Defining Feature
MVRDV Imagines a Towering “Bioutopia” for Rotterdam, Winning an International Design Competition
Casa Batlló Reveals Gaudí’s Hidden Residential Interior After a Three-Year Restoration
Underground Spa in Paris Hotel Transports Guests Into a World of Quiet Luxury
Architects Transform an Industrial Antenna Tower in the Swiss Alps Into a Place for Après Ski
Music Hall Emerges From Croatia’s Fields Draped in Limestone Curtains

More on My Modern Met

How a Historic Philadelphia School Became a Creative Hub for a Neighborhood and Beyond [Interview]
Collection of Mountain-Like Buildings Cleverly Comprises Hundreds of Housing Units in the Netherlands
Mind-Bending Slanted Chapel Recreates the Fairy-Tale Moment Before It’s Huffed and Puffed Down
This Petal-Like Floating Home Lets You Explore Lake Como in Style and Comfort
Monastery Designed With “Giant Sail” Roof Welcomes Public With Nature-Filled Open Spaces
Inauguration for Sagrada Família’s Tallest Tower Dazzles With Touching Light Show Depicting Gaudí

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.