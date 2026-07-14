Grandpa Tossed in the Air by a Bison at Yellowstone Gives an Update After the Attack

Bison are some of the most formidable animals that call Yellowstone National Park home. But while thousands flock to the area to catch a glimpse of these animals every year, there is always the risk of something going wrong. And things definitely went wrong for Carl McDaniel, a 65-year-old grandpa, who was on the receiving end of a bison attack after trying to protect his grandson.

McDaniel was visiting the park with his 13-year-old grandson, and the pair decided to take a walk after dinner last Friday. On the way, McDaniel spotted a bison that was rolling in the dust. The man, who was about 100 yards away from the animal—at least four times the recommended distance by the National Park Service—stopped to snap some photos of the bison. “He was not aggressive; he was not having problems and we took some pictures and decided to walk on,” McDaniel told CNN.

Reports say that a truck then drove closely by. The driver, seemingly wanting the bison to move, honked their horn. This irritated the animal, who then charged at McDaniel and his grandson, despite there being other visitors nearby. “There was little time to decide what to do. At that point, he was within 100 yards; he could be to us in seconds, so I told my grandson to run in one direction and I went the other to try and draw him away,” McDaniel explains.

The bison then charged at McDaniel, sending the man 8 feet in the air. Luckily, despite some injuries, the man has shared that is doing better and on the way to recovery. The result was a broken leg, but McDaniel feared it could have gone much worse.

“When I was on the ground immobile, unable to move, he was right on top of me,” he recalls. “He could have stomped on me, he could have gored me, he could have done almost anything to take my life, and he did not do so.”

Fearing for McDaniel’s life, photographer Mike MacLeod, who captured the attack on video, put his camera down and ran towards the bison, swaying his arms in the air, screaming, and jumping up to look as intimidating as possible. The photographer, who knows his way around bison, says the grandfather was not at fault, and the bison seemed to be looking for a fight. “The two were a respectful distance from this bull bison, but the bison attacked anyway,” MacLeod wrote on Instagram.

After a two-hour journey to a hospital in Bozeman, McDaniel underwent surgery for his leg. Fortunately, he was able to stand shortly and will be doing physical therapy for the next few days to get to walk. He also shared a short but direct update on Facebook, simply writing, “Thank you everyone I am O K.”

Now knowing that McDaniel is doing better, people are watching MacLeod’s video in awe. The moment even inspired artist Travis Chapman, who created a dramatic painting of McDaniel being tossed in the air. “The bison guy had the most cinematic bad luck,” says the artist about his composition. A commentor named Noelle, who seems to know McDaniel, responded, “He’s an excellent guy who does SO MUCH for our community! He has a great sense of humor and may enjoy this…in a few weeks.”

Carl McDaniel, a 65-year-old grandpa, was on the receiving end of a bison attack after trying to protect his grandson.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Mike MacLeod (@thenorthfork_actual)

Luckily, despite some injuries, the man has shared that is doing better and on the way to recovery.

Now knowing McDaniel is doing better, people are taking in MacLeod’s video in awe. The moment even inspired artist Travis Chapman, who created a dramatic painting of McDaniel being tossed into the air.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Travis Chapman (@travis_chapman_artist)

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