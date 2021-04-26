Home / Nature

Rare Crystal From Indonesia Looks Like a Cluster of Grapes

By Jessica Stewart on April 26, 2021
Grape Agate from Indonesia

Photo: Stock Photos from Albert Russ/Shutterstock
Grapes and crystals are two things that don't seem related, but a relatively new find in Indonesia is bringing them together. On the market since 2016, grape agate is a new sensation. Pictures of the crystal are going viral and dealers are popping up all over Etsy and eBay. The best examples of grape agate have brilliant purple spheres clustered together and look good enough to eat. But before you run out to make a purchase, it's a good idea to know more about what we're looking at.

Commercially known as grape agate, the crystal isn't actually an agate at all. While this misnomer is fun to say and easy to remember, those who know their minerals call it a botryoidal purple chalcedony. Botryoidal refers to the spherical shape of the round quartz that forms clusters. A chalcedony is a form of quartz that has a waxy sheen and can be translucent. However, since botryoidal purple chalcedony is quite a mouthful, grape agate is what's used for marketing purposes.

These crystals are found exclusively in Indonesia, more specifically in the Mamuju area of the western Sulawesi coast. Colors can range from deep purple to pale or white hues. It's even possible to find green examples. Buyers should be careful and only purchase from reputable dealers, as grape agate can sometimes be dyed to obtain a richer purple coloring.

Grape agate is thought to help enhance dreams and so it's suggested to place the crystal next to you while you sleep. It's also believed to provide mental clarity and decrease anxiety. If you want to have a piece of grape agate nearby at all times, you can even find the crystal incorporated into rings, necklaces, and earrings.

Grape agate is a crystal that can only be found in a small section of Indonesia.

Purple Agate Cluster

Photo: Stock Photos from Cagla Acikgoz/Shutterstock

Spherical pieces of quartz cluster together to form the rare crystal.

Close View of Grape Agate Clusters

Photo: Stock Photos from Jirik V/Shutterstock

Colors can range from deep purple to pale white and even green.

Botryoidal Purple Chalcedony

Photo: Stock Photos from Albert Russ/Shutterstock

Pale Grape Agate from Mamuju, Indonesia

Photo: Stock Photos from Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
