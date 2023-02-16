Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera

Bears roaming across natural grounds is nothing new, and neither is the presence of motion-capture cameras; but, the combination of these two things recently took the internet by storm. The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks organization (OSMP) uses nine motion-detective cameras across its 46,000-acre land system. Placed in high-traffic areas such as road underpasses and fence-lines, these cameras normally capture enigmatic fauna. On November 24, 2022, a curious bear took a moment out of its busy schedule of preparing for hibernation to investigate one of OSMP’s cameras, resulting in some cute selfies.

OSMP posted a small selection of the 400 bear photos to their social media, catching the attention of many online. While many cub fans hoped to find all 400 of the images somewhere, OSMP states, “We kept 24 pictures that made us laugh the most and deleted the others.”

Recently, in January 2023, the photoset made its rounds again online. OSMP tweeted the images alongside the caption, “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across #Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.” Many users were initially concerned by the use of the word, “recently,” as the bear should be in hibernation in January. OSMP clarified, “This came from last year. It was originally posted on our Instagram account.”

After concerns were quelled, Twitter users everywhere re-shared the inquisitive forest creatures. OSMP’s tweet currently has over 8,000 retweets, more than 50,000 likes, and over 19 million views. Of the hundreds of replies, there are numerous hilarious comments to describe how photogenic the bear is. One reply reposts one of the adorable selfies with the caption, “Feeling cute. Might scratch my back on a tree later.” Some comments even evoke stan Twitter nomenclature. “​​It’s her portfolio,” one user begins. “She is signing with IMG as we speak.”

This nosy, precious forest-dweller proves that no matter the season, striking a pose will always be in style.

Scroll below to see the image set and some hilarious replies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Open Space and Mountain Parks (@boulderosmp)

Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across #Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.🤣 Read more about we use wildlife cameras to observe sensitive wildlife habitats. https://t.co/1hmLB3MHlU pic.twitter.com/714BELWK6c — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) January 23, 2023

Felt cute, might delete later. pic.twitter.com/TllqZiNv5y — Man on a mission 🤞🏾 (@Boladeismyname) February 4, 2023

the DRAMA of this one girl- pic.twitter.com/RmL1UlsUkM — dev (@devsc0pe) February 4, 2023

It’s her portfolio she is signing with IMG as we speak pic.twitter.com/aBz0rvaa7Z — play DOUGH DOUGH DOUGH DOUGH (@hugodiey) February 4, 2023

Feeling cute. Might scratch my back on a tree later. pic.twitter.com/RQERVlOjkM — Janet Harris, M.P.Aff. (@ThinkUpstream) January 28, 2023

Boulder OSMP: Twitter | Instagram | Website

h/t: [NBC News]

