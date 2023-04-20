Home / News

French Cyclists Create Record-Breaking GPS Drawing of a 637-Mile-Long Dinosaur

By Margherita Cole on April 20, 2023
Richie Porte on the Mountains Roads - Tour de France 2015

Photo: razvanphoto/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual event.)

Four French cyclists have claimed the Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing by a bicycle team. Their winning piece: a 1,025 km-long (637-mile-long) depiction of a velociraptor that took 43 hours and 47 minutes to complete. The dinosaur's body was “drawn” over the course of six days, encompassing several French counties, including Cher, Saone-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse, Puy-de-dome, and Allier.

The group chose a velociraptor as their inspiration because it includes “velo” in the name, which means “bicycle” in French. It required a year of planning to figure out the route that would bring the dinosaur to life, and they finally began their record-breaking ride in November 2022. Guinness announced their record in March 2023.

“Dinosaurs are proof that such strong species can quickly become extinct,” Maxime Brugère, one of the cyclists, says. “We are the main culprits of this environmental crisis, but also its main victims. As such, the future is in our hands and cycling is one of the best ways to contribute to change.” He and the team describe themselves as triathletes and daily commuters who emphasize the benefits of using bicycles over cars. They shared their dinosaur creation with the fitness app Strava and have received thousands of likes by others in the cycling community.

Four French cyclists win largest GPS drawing by a bicyclist team by creating a 1,025 km-long (approximately 637-mile-long) dinosaur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Strava (@strava)

Strava: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Daily Mail]

All images via Strava.

Related Articles:

Golden Retriever Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Tennis Balls Held in the Mouth by a Dog

Quirky Portraits of Guinness World Records Holders Reveal Who’s Behind the Exceptional Feats

This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spanish Athlete Emerges From Cave After 500 Days of Living Underground
RIP Dame Mary Quant: Celebrating the Fashion Designer Who Invented the Miniskirt
Viral TikTok Video Shows How COVID-Era High School Yearbooks Had Zoom Screenshots as School Portraits
Five Artworks by Yayoi Kusama Sell at Sotheby’s Auction for Nearly $23 Million
New Moai Statue Discovered on Easter Island and There May Be More To Find
‘World Happiness Report‘ Announces the Happiest Countries in the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Gold Nugget Worth $160,000 Is Found by Amateur Gold Hunter in Australia
Tokitae the Orca Will Finally Be Freed After More Than 50 Years in Captivity
Florida Principal Fired for Showing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ in Class Is Invited to Italy
Study Suggests That Early Retirement Can Cause Cognitive Decline
88% of Britons Who Took in Ukrainian Refugees Would Do It Again
French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.