Harrison Ford Is Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation During ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere at Cannes

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in movie history. With the fifth installment of the saga, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, coming out soon, the sun will be setting on the adventures of the globetrotting archaeologist after over 40 years. The new film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. There, it was not only met with a positive reception, but also saw its star, Harrison Ford, have a heartwarming moment as he bids farewell to the role of a lifetime.

After a star-studded screening featuring the stars from the movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny got a five-minute standing ovation from the crowds at Cannes. While cast and crew in the audience were touched by the round of applause, it was Indy himself, who was fighting back tears as he got the biggest cheers of the night.

The tributes to Ford took place even as he arrived at the Palais, the Cannes Film Festival main venue. Variety reports that, upon his arrival alongside his wife, they were introduced as “Indiana Jones and Calista Flockhart.” Once he entered the theater, the crowd jumped from their seats to give him a monumental entrance.

Ford was then called to the stage by Thierry Frémaux, the Cannes festival director, for a very special distinction. A reel of his greatest roles—such as Star Wars‘ Han Solo and The Fugitive‘s Richard Kimble—played on the screen. Then, the actor was presented with an honorary Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded by the festival.

“I’m very moved by this,” Ford said. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life.” The actor then went to thank his wife for his support. “My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful,” he said. Ford also had some words for the audience. “I love you, too. But I’ve got a movie you ought to see. It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way, and thank you again for this great honor.”

Once the screening was over, director James Mangold—taking the reins from Steven Spielberg for the first time in the franchise—spoke about the movie's production. “This movie was made by friends,” stated the director, who was just as moved as his star.

Ever since the first footage of the film was presented, Ford made clear Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would mark his final run as Indy. “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much,” Ford said back in September 2022. Back then, he also thanked fans for being there for over four decades. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will open in theaters on June 30, 2023. As sad as it is to see Ford’s run end, there will still be new adventures, as a new Indiana Jones series is being developed for Disney+.

“I’m very moved by this,” Ford said. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life.”

