Jack Black Will Reunite With ‘School of Rock’ Co-Stars for 20th Anniversary

Throughout his career, actor Jack Black has played his fair share of iconic characters in films such as High Fidelity (2000), Nacho Libre (2006), and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006). But no role has matched the endearing and raucous guitarist Dewey Finn from School of Rock (2003). Not only was this movie praised by critics back when it was released, but it even spawned a Broadway musical and a TV show. Now, as its 20th anniversary approaches, Black has just announced that he is planning a reunion with his co-stars from the film.

Black made the announcement during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. “All those kids—dig this—they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30,” Black said. “We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.” Black, who is very active on Instagram, has promised to share images and videos of the encounter.

While Black may be the most recognizable member of the cast, School of Rock propelled the careers of some its stars. Miranda Cosgrove, who played band manager Summer “Tinkerbell” Hathaway, went on to star in the in the teen sitcom iCarly. And Mike White, who appears as Ned Schneebly, Dewey's responsible roommate, created, writes, and directs HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus.

Though this will certainly be a momentous occasion, it won't be the first time Black has reunited with some of his co-stars from School of Rock. For the 10th anniversary of the film in 2013, the actor and musician met with director Richard Linklater, Cosgrove, White, and many of the school band members in Austin. Since Black considers School of Rock a high point in his career, it's understandable he is eager to celebrate its milestone anniversaries. “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were,” he said during an interview in 2022. “It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.”

In the meantime, you can see Black doing some voice acting as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is now in theaters. To stay up to date with the actor, you can follow him on Instagram.

