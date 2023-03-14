Home / Entertainment

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars

By Regina Sienra on March 14, 2023

Over the last year, actor Ke Huy Quan has been in the spotlight for his award-winning work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. Although he was away from the limelight for many decades, he actually made his debut in a star-studded blockbuster: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), as the young sidekick Short Round. At the 95th Oscars, where Quan was given the award for Best Supporting Actor, Harrison Ford was selected to present the Oscar for Best Picture. As the cherry on top to an evening of moving moments, Indiana Jones and Short Round were reunited on the Oscars stage when EEAAO won the biggest award of the night.

On top of Quan and Ford's reunion, another key player of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was in the room as well—director Steven Spielberg. The famed auteur, who Quan had previously thanked for jumpstarting his career, was at the Oscars for his own film The Fabelmans, but was clearly proud of how far Quan had come. The cameras quickly cut to Spielberg smiling during Quan's victory and his embrace with Ford.

Though this isn't the first time Ford and Quan have reunited in recent years—they were photographed together during Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022—this was clearly under very different circumstances. After Ford opened the envelope and announced the winner, the cast and crew of EEAAO got up to accept the award. The first to run to the stage was Quan, who excitedly greeted Ford before going all in for a long embrace.

As if the moment wasn’t touching enough on its own, photographers at the ceremony were able to capture the hug from an angle that evoked a scene from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which Ford's and Quan's characters embrace. This created a tender side by side comparison, almost 40 years in the making. Ultimately, it was full-circle moment for Quan, who has been known for his cheerfulness, sincerity, and deep appreciation for his castmates, right from the start.

At the 95th Oscars, actor Harrison Ford was selected to present the Oscar for Best Picture. There, he was reunited with Ke Huy Quan, who starred alongside him on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

When Everything Everywhere All at Once won for Best Picture, Quan sprinted to the stage, where he embraced his co-star from nearly 40 years ago.

Photographers even captured the hug from an angle that’s reminiscent of a scene from the 1984 movie, creating a tender side by side comparison.

Ke Huy Quan: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Her Oscar Win for Best Actress

Actor Ke Huy Quan Gives Emotional Speech as He Makes History With His SAG Awards Win

Ke Huy Quan Delivers an Emotional Speech After Golden Globes Win

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Michelle Yeoh’s Mom Tearful Reaction to Her Daughter’s Historic Oscar Win
People Can’t Get Enough of Andrew Garfield’s Smile at the Oscars
Actor Michael J. Fox Welcomes His Adorable Pup Named “Blue”
Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins
Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor Oscar for a Role He Calls a “Creative Lifeline”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Her Oscar Win for Best Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts for Those Who Go To Bed Early
Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Get Roses From the Pop Superstar
Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank the Coaches of ‘The Voice’ With His Singing Audition
Reboot of ‘The Proud Family’ Cartoon Dedicates an Episode to Autism Awareness

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.