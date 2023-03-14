Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars

A full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan at the #Oscars. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3Ij846mobL — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2023

Over the last year, actor Ke Huy Quan has been in the spotlight for his award-winning work on Everything Everywhere All at Once. Although he was away from the limelight for many decades, he actually made his debut in a star-studded blockbuster: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), as the young sidekick Short Round. At the 95th Oscars, where Quan was given the award for Best Supporting Actor, Harrison Ford was selected to present the Oscar for Best Picture. As the cherry on top to an evening of moving moments, Indiana Jones and Short Round were reunited on the Oscars stage when EEAAO won the biggest award of the night.

On top of Quan and Ford's reunion, another key player of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was in the room as well—director Steven Spielberg. The famed auteur, who Quan had previously thanked for jumpstarting his career, was at the Oscars for his own film The Fabelmans, but was clearly proud of how far Quan had come. The cameras quickly cut to Spielberg smiling during Quan's victory and his embrace with Ford.

Though this isn't the first time Ford and Quan have reunited in recent years—they were photographed together during Disney's D23 Expo in September 2022—this was clearly under very different circumstances. After Ford opened the envelope and announced the winner, the cast and crew of EEAAO got up to accept the award. The first to run to the stage was Quan, who excitedly greeted Ford before going all in for a long embrace.

As if the moment wasn’t touching enough on its own, photographers at the ceremony were able to capture the hug from an angle that evoked a scene from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which Ford's and Quan's characters embrace. This created a tender side by side comparison, almost 40 years in the making. Ultimately, it was full-circle moment for Quan, who has been known for his cheerfulness, sincerity, and deep appreciation for his castmates, right from the start.

Harrison Ford handing the Oscar to Ke Huy Quan as #EEAAO wins Best Picture! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KBUK9Cipvn — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan hugs Harrison Ford after ’Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture. 🥺 #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/zLmSCwAy3b — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan freaks out and hugs his ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star Harrison Ford as #EverythingEverywhere wins best picture at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nXh700iKbe — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 13, 2023

Photographers even captured the hug from an angle that’s reminiscent of a scene from the 1984 movie, creating a tender side by side comparison.

We're not sobbing over this Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug — you are. 😭 pic.twitter.com/RO56qNCwGt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

