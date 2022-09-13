Harrison Ford Reunites With ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan After 38 Years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

This year's D23 Expo featured exciting news about several Disney projects that are in the works. In addition to first looks at some of the upcoming films, the weekend also included heartwarming reunions between stars. One of the most talked about was a special moment between actor Harrison Ford and his co-star from the 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom movie, Ke Huy Quan. The two were photographed in a joyful hug, 38 years after completing the movie.

The second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise was Quan's first acting role, in which he played Short Round, Indiana Jones' orphaned sidekick. Afterward, the young actor starred in The Goonies, before taking a 35-year hiatus from acting. He recently returned to the screen in the 2022 sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In an Instagram post, Quan says, “I love you Indy. Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years.”

Harrison Ford was at D23 to present the trailer for the 2023 Indiana Jones film when he bumped into Quan. If the photos are anything to go by, the pair were clearly overjoyed to meet again, sporting big grins as they shared a hug. Although they have no current plans to work together, maybe this unexpected reunion will spark a future project between the two actors.

Indiana Jones will be released in movie theaters on June 30, 2023.

Actor Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Ke Huy Quan, after 38 years.

Need a reason to smile? Indiana Jones and Short Round just reunited after 38 years. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/pdcEOjb2EA — Goodable (@Goodable) September 10, 2022

h/t: [Movie Web, Vulture]

