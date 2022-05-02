Home / Entertainment / Movies

Warner Bros Releases First Look at Highly Anticipated ‘Barbie’ Movie

By Margherita Cole on May 2, 2022
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Will Be Released in Theaters in 2023

Perhaps the most famous figurine in the world, Barbie‘s pink and plastic world is going to be brought to life in a new film directed by Greta Gerwig. The highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous character, has an unexpected plot where Barbie finds herself exiled from Barbieland and forced to venture into the real world. Recently, Barbie and Warner Bros. announced the film's cinema release date on July 21, 2023, and presented a first look at the candy-colored world.

The vibrant image appears to capture the essence of the Barbie world, with a set composed of hot pinks and bold blues. Robbie, herself, is in character as Barbie, driving a sporty pink convertible. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’” Robbie she tells Vogue. Other celebrities that will be participating in the project include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

It has been several years since the initial movie announcement was made; however, the delay has only fueled the excitement for its release. “Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, says. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Barbie will be released in theaters July 21, 2023.

Warner Bros. has released the first look at Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, which is set to release in theaters July 21, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

h/t: [comicbook, Brit + Co]

All images via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie.

