Home / Technology

Carbon Capture Plant Aims to Fights Climate Change by Pulling CO2 From the Air

By Regina Sienra on November 25, 2023
factory interior as industrial background

Photo: zhuzhu/Depositphotos (Not actual plant)

In the fight against climate change, every new tool and development are welcome additions. The latest breakthrough technology doesn't prevent carbon emissions, but instead, pulls them straight from the air. A start-up named Heirloom Carbon Technologies has just opened the first commercial plant in the United States to use direct air capture, which absorbs greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

To capture the carbon dioxide, the company uses limestone, one of the most abundant rocks on the planet. Since limestone forms when calcium oxide binds with carbon dioxide, Heirloom has found a way to use it like a sponge they can wring over and over. The plant heats up the limestone, pulling the carbon dioxide from it. Following this process, what's left is a fine white powder—which is the calcium oxide. The team then places the powder in metal trays and exposes it to the open air, adds water, and waits for three days for it to turn back to limestone, restarting the cycle. The entire process is powered by renewable energy.

As for the carbon dioxide that has been pulled from the air, Heirloom has the gas permanently sealed by mixing it into concrete, where it can’t escape anymore. The company is also looking into burying the capture carbon dioxide into underground storage wells.

The plant, located in California's Central Valley, is relatively small. Currently, it has the capacity to absorb a maximum of 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is roughly equal to the exhaust from about 200 cars. The team is also still tweaking up the variables that could speed up the process and lower the costs. Yet the company expects to grow exponentially by replicating their simple model. “We want to get to millions of tons per year,” said Shashank Samala, the company’s chief executive. “That means copying and pasting this basic design over and over.”

“The science is clear: Cutting back carbon emissions through renewable energy alone won’t stop the damage from climate change,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “Direct air capture technology is a game-changing tool that gives us a shot at removing the carbon pollution that has been building in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution.”

Luckily, Heirloom and companies with similar approaches have been getting backing from multi-million dollar companies such as Microsoft, which has pledged to remove 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. After all, large companies see a more tangible way to fight climate change in direct air capture than in regular carbon offsets, which are sometimes hard to track. On the other hand, it's an expensive technology, and some fear it could be used by gas and oil companies to prolong the use of fossil fuels. Heirloom has vouched not to accept backing from these industries.

While Heirloom and its technology have been seeing results, there is still a long way to go. Even so, their endeavor and the support they've been getting are steps in the right direction. Heirloom's work seems particularly urgent in a landscape where traditional approaches, like planting trees and switching to clean energy, may no longer be enough to curb the damage done to our planet.

A start-up named Heirloom Carbon Technologies has just opened the first commercial plant in the United States to use direct air capture, which absorbs greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

detail of white smoke polluted sky

Photo: kodda/Depositphotos (Not actual plant)

To capture the carbon dioxide, the company uses limestone, as Heirloom has found a way to use it like a sponge they can wring over and over.

Heirloom: Website | Twitter
h/t: [The New York Times]

Related Articles:

Photography Contest Honors the Importance of the World’s Mangrove Forests in Combatting Climate Change

Striking Photos Document Lives of Indigenous People Most Impacted by Climate Change [Interview]

Patagonia’s Founder Gives Up Ownership of $3 Billion Company to Help Fight Climate Change

69 Experts Agree Climate Change and Political Conflicts Are Top Threats to Global Food Security

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hyperactive Atoms in Earth’s Inner Core Make It Softer Than Previously Thought
15-Year-Old Amputee Receives First Bionic Arm and Can’t Hide Her Joy
12-Year-Old Invents Affordable Fire Detection System That Sends Alerts to Your Phone
Gallery Artworks Reimagined as Surreal Carpet Art Melting Off the Wall Onto the Floor
14-Year-Old Is Named “America’s Top Young Scientist” for Developing Soap To Treat Skin Cancer
New Tool Defends Artists by “Poisoning” AI Image Generators

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

First-Ever ‘GeoGuessr World Cup’ Celebrates an E-Sport for People Who Love Geography
Did You Know the Most Expensive Spice in the World is Worth More Than Gold?
AI Is Used To Share What Ancient Languages Sounded Like
This Pocket-Sized Flying Camera Is an Easy Entry Into Using a Drone
Psychedelic Image of Optic Nerve Wins Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest
AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.