Photography Contest Honors the Importance of the World’s Mangrove Forests in Combatting Climate Change

Providing natural infrastructure to protect against erosion and capturing large amounts of carbon dioxide emissions, mangroves are a vital part of the ecosystem. However, these natural allies against climate change are facing challenges. This makes organizations like the Mangrove Action Project, which works to preserve and restore the world's mangrove forests, all the more vital.

As part of their public outreach, the Mangrove Action Project hosts the annual Mangrove Photography Awards. Now in its ninth edition, the photo contest shines a light on the stories and moments found within mangroves around the world.

“Mangroves are the unsung heroes of our coastal environments, serving as nature's protectors, purifiers, and climate regulators,” shares competition judge Daisy Gilardini. “Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of mangroves, like the Mangrove Photography Awards, serve as beacons of hope in the quest for their preservation. They kindle an appreciation for the complex web of life that relies on mangroves and underline the urgent need for their conservation.”

This year, Soham Bhattacharyya has been crowned Mangrove Photographer of the Year with a remarkable photo that captures the curious gaze of a young, endangered tigress in the Sundarbans Biosphere Reserve. Looking directly into the lens, she speaks to us with her gaze, almost imploring us to help reverse the tide of this shrinking habitat.

In addition to the overall winner, photos in five different categories—People, Landscape, Underwater, Threats, and Wildlife—were also singled out. There is also the Stories category, won by Bangladeshi photographer Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, which honors a portfolio of work.

Photographers under the age of 24 competed to become the Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year. Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn of Thailand won the title thanks to a charming photo of a baby Golden-spotted Mudskipper peering out from a mangrove.

The photos are a compelling reminder of the importance of mangroves for the diversity of life across our coastlines as photographers captured unique relationships and moments from mangrove ecosystems both above and below the water line. They’re also a stark reminder of our need to protect these unique and precious ecosystems.

See the winners of the 2023 Mangrove Photography Awards.

The winners were selected from over 2,000 entries originating from 72 countries.

The contest is an important tool for raising awareness about the unique and precious ecosystems mangroves create and protect.

