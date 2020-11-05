Home / Resources

10,000 Rare Vintage Cookbooks Now Available for Free Online

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 5, 2020
Historic Cookbooks and Recipes

Recipes from “Dainty Desserts for Dainty People: Knox Gelatine,” by Charles K. Knox Co., published c. 1915. Courtesy of the University of California Libraries. (Photo: Cookbooks and Home Economics / Internet Archives)

Not sure what to make for dinner tonight? Aspiring chefs or weary home cooks can find inspiration in recipes of the American past. Over 10,000 historic cookbooks are now available in the Cookbooks and Home Economics collection of the Internet Archive. From early European recipe collections which walk the line of food and medicine to 20th-century promotional recipes by Gelatin brands, these historic cookbooks have a recipe for any time, place, or occasion.

Chefs and historians can learn a lot about the tastes and expectations of past consumers through recipe collections. Gender and family roles throughout history become particularly clear while perusing historic cookbooks. In a cookbook dedicated to bachelors, one can find a recipe for Queen Victoria's Toasted Cheese. While easy to prepare, it is not an ordinary grilled cheese. The jokingly toned instructions advise mixing grated cheese with ale and champagne for a hot dip that a bachelor in 1906 could prepare. Another yummy dish—Maple Custard—can be found in a cookbook devoted to new brides. This book contains ample advertisements for products such as condensed milk and sodas. New brides were clearly expected to do the shopping and cooking in the World War I era, when the book was published.

Mostly American in origin, the cookbook collection nonetheless presents a picture of a national cuisine which has been directly impacted by immigration. For example, the first American cookbook—American Cookery, published in 1796—contained many English recipes familiar to colonists who had recently separated from the British Empire. However, readily available American ingredients such as cornmeal and a simpler style of preparation appear in some distinctly “American” entries. Throughout the cookbook collection, influences of diverse global cultures can be seen in recipes. So, too, can prejudice and racism. These historic cookbooks are important documents for tracing the inclusion and exclusion of marginalized peoples from “American” identities.

If you would like to explore the Cookbooks and Home Economics collection, check out the Internet Archive.

Over 10,000 scans of historic cookbooks are available for free on the Internet Archive.

COuntry Housewife 18th Century Cookbook

“The country housewife and lady's director, in the management of a house, and the delights and profits of a farm…,” by Richard Bradley, published 1732, London. Courtesy of the Boston Public Library. (Photo: Cookbooks and Home Economics / Internet Archives)

From early colonial recipes to 20th century brand promotion, you can explore the history of gender, consumption, and class through this extensive collection of historic cookbooks.

Oyster Cookbook

“The oyster; where, how and when to find, breed, cook and eat it..”, by Eustace Murray, published 1861. Courtesy of the Boston Public Library. (Photo: Cookbooks and Home Economics / Internet Archives)

Among the strange recipes, you may discover some gems, such as Queen Victoria's Toasted Cheese or Maple Custard.

Bachelor's Cupboard Historic Cookbook

“A Bachelors Cupboard; containing crumbs culled from the cupboards of the great unwedded,” by A. Lyman Phillips, published 1906. Courtesy of the New York Public Library. (Photo: Cookbooks and Home Economics / Internet Archives)

Whether you are looking for your next challenging dish to attempt or you want to learn about the history of American cuisine, these cookbooks have a recipe for everyone.

Bride's Cookbook Historic Cookbook and Recipes

“The Bride's Cook Book,” by Edgar William Briggs, published circa 1918. Courtesy of the University of California Libraries. (Photo: Cookbooks and Home Economics / Internet Archives)

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

200-Year-Old Mexican Recipes Are Now Free to Download in These Digitized Cookbooks

Self-Taught Baker Reveals How To Create Her Artistic Pie Designs in New Cookbook

Illustrated Online Cookbook Features Over 6,600 International Recipes for Free

Salvador Dalí’s Eccentric Cookbook Is Being Reissued for the First Time in Over 40 Years

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hidden Hoards and Buried Treasure Troves Are Real and Still Being Discovered
The History of Halloween: Exploring the Age-Old Origins of the Enchanting Holiday
Dublin Grocery Store Installs Glass Floor for Shoppers to View Viking History Just Below
Giant 2,000-Year-Old Cat Etched Into Hillside Found at Nazca Lines Site in Peru
Ancient Egyptian Coffins Sealed 2,600 Years Ago Are Opened for First Time in History
Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Take This Online Test To See You if You Have a Face-Recognizing Superpower
6 Unique Card Games Played in Different Countries Around the World
Researchers Discover King Tut’s Dagger Was Forged From a Meteorite
Uppercase and Lowercase: An Etymological Tale of Two Scripts
Archaeologists Unearth Dozens of 2,500-Year-Old Coffins in Egypt
Studio Ghibli Releases 400 Still Images From Its Iconic Movies for Free

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.