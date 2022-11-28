Doc Martens and The Met Team Up to Pay Homage to Japanese Master Hokusai

Dr. Martens is known for its iconic footwear and, in the past, the company has married its designs with classic art by collaborating with Tate Britain. Now, Dr. Martens has a new artistic collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and together they're bringing the art of Japanese master Katsushika Hokusai to the masses. On November 26, limited edition boots, shoes, and a backpack adorned with his artwork were released to the public.

The Japanese ukiyo-e painter and woodblock artist saw his international popularity skyrocket after Japan opened up its borders in the 1850s. His best-known work is his series Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji. Of the series, by far the most popular work is The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. Thus, it seems fitting that this iconic print adorns the 1460 leather lace-up boots, arguably Dr. Martens' most iconic shoe.

Retailing for $180, the boots see the swells of the wave come crashing down on the front of the shoe. The neutral background allows the blue waves to really pop and make these boots a true conversation piece. The 1461 leather oxford shoes, which retail for $140, have a more subtle approach and feature Fuji from Gotenyama at Shinagawa on the Tokaido, from the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji. A full landscape in muted pastels moves across the length of the shoe, almost making it a sculpture to view from all angles.

If footwear isn't your thing, you can still get in on the collaboration thanks to the beautiful leather backpack that also features The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. The limited edition bag is made from Masterpiece leather, which is textured to mimic the finish of a canvas. The backpack, which retails for $210, features both straps and handles and antique gold hardware.

So whether you are searching for a gift or just want to treat yourself, Dr. Martens and The Met have put together a mini collection that would wash over any art lover's heart with a wave of joy.

Dr. Martens and The Met have collaborated on a mini collection honoring Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

Both Dr. Martens' classic leather boots and a backpack feature Hokusai's iconic The Great Wave.

The limited edition backpack is made from leather that is textured to mimic the finish of a canvas.

Dr. Martens' 1461 leather oxfords feature another scene from Hokusai's Thirty-Six Views of Mt. Fuji.

The entire collection is now available online and in Dr. Martens stores.

