Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration

For over 34 years, The Simpsons have been on small screens around the world. And while we're accustomed to seeing these characters on TV, a new collaboration with adidas reimagines Marge Simpson—Homer’s wife—in the form of a Superstar shoe. The clever design incorporates Marge's iconic blue hair into the texture of the sneaker, making the item look tantalizingly tactile and fluffy, as well as a chic fashion statement.

The Superstar shoe is one of adidas' streetwear staples. And now, with this new edition, sneakerheads of all kinds will have a more whimsical option to add to their closet. While the bulk of the shoe is covered with a blue fleece, it is accented by bright white rubber and laces. And while there is no mistaking who the character stitched on the side is, The Simpsons logo has been added to the tongue and rear of the shoe.

Although they could have chosen any of the characters from the animated sitcom for this project, Marge's voluminous blue hair certainly adds a playful touch to this classic silhouette. And if you pick up a pair of these special edition Superstar shoes, you'll be pleased to see that it comes in a beautifully designed box, featuring a blue sky and clouds—matching both the opening credits of the show and the color scheme of the footwear itself.

Check out more images of these unique shoes, below.

Adidas collaborates with The Simpsons on a new version of the Superstar shoe.

It incorporates Marge Simpson's iconic blue hair into the design.

The shoes also come in a special blue sky and cloud-covered box.

