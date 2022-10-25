Home / Design / Style

Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration

By Margherita Cole on October 25, 2022
Adidas Marge Simpson Superstar Shoes

For over 34 years, The Simpsons have been on small screens around the world. And while we're accustomed to seeing these characters on TV, a new collaboration with adidas reimagines Marge Simpson—Homer’s wife—in the form of a Superstar shoe. The clever design incorporates Marge's iconic blue hair into the texture of the sneaker, making the item look tantalizingly tactile and fluffy, as well as a chic fashion statement.

The Superstar shoe is one of adidas' streetwear staples. And now, with this new edition, sneakerheads of all kinds will have a more whimsical option to add to their closet. While the bulk of the shoe is covered with a blue fleece, it is accented by bright white rubber and laces. And while there is no mistaking who the character stitched on the side is, The Simpsons logo has been added to the tongue and rear of the shoe.

Although they could have chosen any of the characters from the animated sitcom for this project, Marge's voluminous blue hair certainly adds a playful touch to this classic silhouette. And if you pick up a pair of these special edition Superstar shoes, you'll be pleased to see that it comes in a beautifully designed box, featuring a blue sky and clouds—matching both the opening credits of the show and the color scheme of the footwear itself.

Check out more images of these unique shoes, below.

Adidas collaborates with The Simpsons on a new version of the Superstar shoe.

Adidas Marge Simpson Superstar ShoesAdidas Marge Simpson Superstar Shoes

It incorporates Marge Simpson's iconic blue hair into the design.

Adidas Marge Simpson Superstar ShoesAdidas Marge Simpson Superstar ShoesAdidas Marge Simpson Superstar ShoesAdidas Marge Simpson Superstar ShoesAdidas Marge Simpson Superstar Shoes

The shoes also come in a special blue sky and cloud-covered box.

Adidas Marge Simpson Superstar Shoesadidas: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest | YouTube
h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via adidas.

Related Articles:

This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

Adidas Releases Groovy Tie-Dye Sneaker in Celebration of Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary

Adidas Announces First 100% Recyclable Running Shoe

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator
Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
25 Kitchen and Decor Items to Create the Perfect Thanksgiving Table
30 Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover
Target Is Celebrating Black Friday in October With Incredible Weekly Deals
17 Creative Ways to Say “Thank You” That Aren’t Greeting Cards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2022 Holiday Season
34 Frighteningly Fun DIY Kits and Crafts for Halloween
25 Incredible Deals to Scoop Up During Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
20 Creative Products With Amazing 5-Star Reviews on Amazon
18 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones
25 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.