DIY Butterfly Cardigan Invites You To Crochet Your Own Pair of Wings

If you’ve ever marvelled at the beauty of a butterfly’s wings, this crochet cardigan pattern lets you create a pair of your own. It was designed by Binh Wu of Biyabimi, who creates a wide range of charming crochet accessories using colorful yarn.

Inspired by the monarch butterfly, Wu’s two-tone design features veined patterns and dotted borders. But you don’t have to stick to the monarch’s classic orange—any yarn colors will work. Wu sells a downloadable pattern for the butterfly wing cardigan, making it easy to recreate your own version at home. The bundle includes written instructions, a 40-minute video tutorial, three tapestry crochet charts, and several tips and tricks from Wu herself.

According Wu, one of the best things about crochet is that anyone can do it. “What I love the most about crochet is the freedom,” she tells My Modern Met. “I love how it turns my anxiety off and my creativity on. I love that I can make mistakes and fix them pretty easily.” The talented textile artist adds, “Compared to other fiber arts, crochet is quite forgiving. And last but not least, I love the infinite potential of what you can create with crochet.”

Wu spent around six months developing her butterfly crochet pattern, from the initial sketches to the final design. “I experimented with different combinations of techniques to figure out the best approach,” she tells us. “It was so much fun trying to solve all of the puzzles and problems. I’m so happy that people are enjoying it.”

Wu recently shared a video featuring photos from multiple people who recreated her crochet cardigan, each in different colors. Seeing others enjoy her design has been incredibly moving. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to have such a loving community,” she says. “I’ve been crying so much since this pattern was published.”

Check out Wu’s butterfly design below, and buy the pattern here to crochet your own wings and bring a little butterfly magic to your wardrobe.

Follow Wu on Instagram to find more of her designs.

If you’ve ever marvelled at the beauty of a butterfly’s wings, this crochet cardigan pattern by Binh Wu of Biyabimi lets you create a pair of your own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outfit Society (@outfitsociety)

The downloadable bundle includes detailed instructions and practical tips to help you crochet your own version at home.

You can decide if you want to create a butterfly cardigan or sweater.

So many people have created their own versions. Look at all those amazing wings!

BIYABIMI by Binh Wu: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Biyabimi.

Related Articles:

Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners

Researchers Use Tiny Crochet Hats to Investigate Chronic Pain in Cats

Stained Glass Artist Reimagines Butterfly Wings as Beautiful Bookends

Monarch Butterfly Population Is Near a 30-Year Record Low in North America