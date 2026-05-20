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Swatch Unveils Colorful ‘Royal Pop’ Pocket Watches and Crowds Cause a Frenzy To Get Them

By Sage Helene on May 20, 2026

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watch

Swiss watchmaking has always balanced tradition with reinvention. The new collaboration between Swatch and Audemars Piguet pushes that tension even further. Called Royal Pop, the eight-piece collection transforms the iconic Royal Oak into a colorful line of wearable pocket watches inspired by 1980s street style.

Swatch and Audemars Piguet designed the collection by blending the Royal Oak (one of the most famous luxury sports watches) with Swatch’s playful POP watches from the ’80s. The result embraces exaggerated color, modular styling, and unexpected form. Instead of traditional wristwatches, Royal Pop features Bioceramic pocket watches suspended from interchangeable cords and chains. The collection feels less like classic luxury and more like wearable Pop Art.

Each model features Swatch’s SISTEM51 mechanical movement in a hand-wound format. The octagonal bezel directly references the Royal Oak. Bold colors like electric blue, mint green, candy pink, and fiery orange give the collection a youthful energy rarely seen in Swiss luxury watchmaking.

Royal Pop also taps into fashion’s growing fascination with accessories that blur categories. Wearers can style the watches as necklaces, clip them onto garments, or display them as collectible objects. In many ways, the pieces feel closer to statement jewelry than conventional timepieces.

That fashion-forward approach helped fuel one of the year’s biggest luxury frenzies. Ahead of the May 16 release, crowds gathered outside Swatch stores in cities like New York, Paris, London, Dubai, Singapore, and Milan. Some locations temporarily closed because of overcrowding. Videos online showed overnight lines, police intervention, and chaotic scenes as collectors and resellers rushed to secure the watches.

What followed was immediate. Pieces began surfacing on resale platforms within hours, with prices climbing far beyond retail as demand outpaced availability. Swatch later clarified the collection was not limited, but by then the moment had already been defined by scarcity in practice, if not in design.

Royal Pop succeeds because it confidently embraces contradiction. The collection feels playful yet luxurious, nostalgic yet futuristic, and collectible yet accessible. Instead of preserving watchmaking tradition behind glass, Swatch and Audemars Piguet transform it into something vibrant, wearable, and deeply connected to contemporary fashion culture.

As luxury continues to intersect with streetwear, drops, and internet spectacle, Royal Pop feels less like a novelty and more like a glimpse into the future of design culture.

The new Royal Pop collection transforms Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak luxury sports watch into a series of colorful pendant-style pocket watches.

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Inspired by Swatch’s playful POP watches from the 1980s, the collection embraces bold color, oversized design, and wearable styling.

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Bright shades of cobalt blue, neon green, hot pink, and orange turn the classic Royal Oak into something closer to wearable Pop Art than traditional Swiss luxury.

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watches

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watch

Swatch and Audemars Piguet Release Colorful Royal Pop Watches

Ahead of the May 16 release, massive crowds gathered outside Swatch stores worldwide as collectors rushed to secure the highly anticipated watches.

 

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Swatch: Website | Instagram

All images via Swatch.

Sources: Audemars Piguet & Swatch break the rules of watchmaking; Shoppers’ Frenzy for ‘Royal Pop’ Pocket Watches Forces Swatch to Shut Stores

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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