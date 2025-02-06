CES 2025: Ingenious ‘Hormometer’ At-Home Device Lets You Track Hormone Levels Instantly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Health (@myelihealth)

When it comes to wellness, there are many factors at play. Diet and exercise often come to mind first, but there’s another aspect to consider that is directly affected—hormones. All it takes is one doomscroll session to find influencers signing the praises of hormone balancing as a way to combat the hormones like cortisol that affect your mental, physical, and emotional stress.

You can take all the right steps to balance your hormones naturally—like increasing your protein intake, curbing afternoon sugar cravings, and incorporating high-intensity interval training into your routine. These habits can help with weight management and stress reduction. They can also ease symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and irritability. But how can you tell if it's actually working? How do you know what's really going on with your body?

Enter Hormometer, a groundbreaking at-home hormone testing system by Eli that provides real-time and lifelong health insights from hormones using just your saliva and your smartphone. This pocket-sized device was unveiled at CES 2025 last month in Las Vegas with the goal to add hormone tracking to your daily self-care routine—for less than you'd pay for a latte.

The Hormometer is the first at-home technology providing real-time and lifelong health insights from hormones in your saliva—similar to how the glucometer revolutionized blood sugar monitoring. Plus, it's easy to use. Pop the thin, cartridge-like test tip in your mouth for a few seconds to collect a saliva sample, pull the strip to transfer the saliva onto the test. After 20 minutes, the magic happens through the Eli app, which uses your smartphone's camera to scan the sample.

The app analyzes factors like color intensity and sample patterns to give you hormone readings in real time, instead of waiting two to three weeks for results from a mail-in lab test. The app also provides personalized insights and trends related to your health, including stress, sleep, fitness performance, and even fertility.

There are currently two kinds of tests offered: cortisol for monitoring things like blood pressure, blood sugar, and metabolism; and revolutionary care for women struggling to manage fertility so they can track progesterone—typically a pricy and invasive process—in real-time to understand their cycles, fertility, and overall hormonal health from the comfort of their home.

The Hormometer makes at-home hormone health tracking as accessible and routine as checking your heart rate with one simple test.

The Hormometer provides instant feedback on your cortisol and progesterone levels in the Eli app.

The pocket-sized gadget was unveiled at CES 2025 last month in Las Vegas.

