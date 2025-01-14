CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility

If you've ever seen the Transformers films, you'll know that the protagonists (and villains) are alien robots designed to mimic mundane objects from afar, whether it be a car or a plane. Though they're all fictional characters, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas recently unveiled a new massage chair by Bodyfriend that seems inspired by the science-fiction franchise, bearing a striking resemblance to the beloved Autobots.

The 733 Massage Chair debuted last week at CES 2025, where it won a CES 2025 Honoree Award in Digital Health and immediately garnered attention with its innovative design. Most prominently, the chair features independently controlled arm and leg movement technology, making it the first of its kind worldwide. These functions allow for a wide range of exercises, whether it be single-leg stretching or arm rotations.

Beyond its impressive flexibility, the chair incorporates AI healthcare service functions, which monitor biometric data for disease prediction and health assessment via a dedicated app. A wireless Holter monitor ECG provides additional health insights, measuring cardiac conditions and stress levels.

It’s clear that each element of the 733 Massage Chair is crafted to maximize wellness, comfort, and rehabilitation. These extraordinary qualities contribute to the chair’s price tag of $20,000, while its biomimicry-inspired design stood out as Transformers-esque to CES attendees. Even its two colorways recall the Transformers: yellow for Bumblebee and red-blue for Optimus Prime.

The 733 Massage Chair is currently available for pre-order via the Bodyfriend website.

Check out the 733 Massage Chair in action at CES 2025:

All images via Bodyfriend.

