Having a plant die is something that gardening novices (and even some experts) experience. For all the knowledge one may possess about horticulture, it can still be quite easy to end up killing a shrub with something as simple as adding too much or too little water. If you love the look and energy plants bring into your home, but you'd be better off without the stress of taking care of them, a new gadget called LeafyPod may be just what you need.

This AI-powered smart planter promises to look after your indoor plants for you—it is particularly proficient at watering the right amount at the right time. “Our top-down watering system replicates natural rainfall,” the company explains, “stimulating strong downward root growth, while the drainage design prevents waterlogging and preserves soil aeration. The transparent inner pot lets you watch root development in real time.”

LeafyPod works with an app, which helps to monitor your plants' health. To set it up, all you have to do is pot your plant in the LeafyPod, fill the water reservoir, and add the plant in the app. After this, the plant's integrated AI sensors keep track of soil, moisture, light, temperature, and humidity, adjusting the watering schedule based on each plant's needs.

At the heart of the planter is a water reservoir that holds 1000 ml, which has to be refilled once a month or so. The device weighs 2.1 pounds, measures 6.8 x 7.9 inches, and works with a lithium ion battery that has over three months of battery life with a recharging time of six hours. For the time being, this smart planter is only available in white, with more colorways to become available soon.

“Our vision is to harmonize technology with nature, creating an intuitive smart home device that allows anyone to connect with plants effortlessly,” says Cleo Song, co-founder of LeafyPod. “Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or someone new to greenery, LeafyPod makes plant care stress-free and deeply satisfying.”

LeafyPod made its debut at CES 2025, and immediately caught the eyes of plant lovers for allowing users to reap the benefits of plants without worrying about their care. After all, there are plenty of perks to having a jungle of one's own, from improved air quality to improving your mood. This smart planter is now available for pre-order with deliveries starting in Spring 2025.

You can learn more and order your own smart planter through LeafyPod's website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LeafyPod.

