Home / Technology

CES 2025: Smart Self-Watering Planter Keeps Your Plants Alive With Help From AI

By Regina Sienra on January 24, 2025

Leafypod smart planter

Having a plant die is something that gardening novices (and even some experts) experience. For all the knowledge one may possess about horticulture, it can still be quite easy to end up killing a shrub with something as simple as adding too much or too little water. If you love the look and energy plants bring into your home, but you'd be better off without the stress of taking care of them, a new gadget called LeafyPod may be just what you need.

This AI-powered smart planter promises to look after your indoor plants for you—it is particularly proficient at watering the right amount at the right time. “Our top-down watering system replicates natural rainfall,” the company explains, “stimulating strong downward root growth, while the drainage design prevents waterlogging and preserves soil aeration. The transparent inner pot lets you watch root development in real time.”

LeafyPod works with an app, which helps to monitor your plants' health. To set it up, all you have to do is pot your plant in the LeafyPod, fill the water reservoir, and add the plant in the app. After this, the plant's integrated AI sensors keep track of soil, moisture, light, temperature, and humidity, adjusting the watering schedule based on each plant's needs.

At the heart of the planter is a water reservoir that holds 1000 ml, which has to be refilled once a month or so. The device weighs 2.1 pounds, measures 6.8 x 7.9 inches, and works with a lithium ion battery that has over three months of battery life with a recharging time of six hours. For the time being, this smart planter is only available in white, with more colorways to become available soon.

“Our vision is to harmonize technology with nature, creating an intuitive smart home device that allows anyone to connect with plants effortlessly,” says Cleo Song, co-founder of LeafyPod. “Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or someone new to greenery, LeafyPod makes plant care stress-free and deeply satisfying.”

LeafyPod made its debut at CES 2025, and immediately caught the eyes of plant lovers for allowing users to reap the benefits of plants without worrying about their care. After all, there are plenty of perks to having a jungle of one's own, from improved air quality to improving your mood. This smart planter is now available for pre-order with deliveries starting in Spring 2025.

You can learn more and order your own smart planter through LeafyPod's website.

LeafyPod is a smart planter that will help you reap the benefits of having plants at home without having to worry about their care.

Leafypod smart planter

LeafyPod works with an app, which helps you monitor your plants' health.

Leafypod smart planter

To set it up, all you have to do is pot your plant in the LeafyPod, fill the water reservoir, and add the plant in the app.

Leafypod smart planter

The plant's integrated AI sensors keep track of soil, moisture, light, temperature, and humidity, adjusting the watering schedule based on each plant's needs.

Leafypod smart planter

LeafyPod made its debut at CES 2025, and is now available for pre-order.

Leafypod smart planter

LeafyPod: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LeafyPod.

Related Articles:

Self-Watering Planter Let’s You Grow a Rainforest Indoors Without Soil

Plantagotchi Transforms Your House Plant into an Adorable Virtual Pet

This Plant-Powered Trap Will Help You Get Rid of Mosquitos To Make the Most Out of Your Summer

LEGO Unveils ‘Tiny Plants’ Set To Add a Touch of Nature Indoors That Will Never Die

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Norway Is Set To Be the First Country in the World to Fully Transition to Electric Vehicles
CES 2025: Honda Unveils the 0 Series, Sleek EVs With Level 3 Automated Driving
CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down
This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them
CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Apple Launches New Feature That Will Make Finding Lost Luggage Much Easier By Leveraging AirTags
World’s Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot Serves Shots Based on Player‘s Movements
Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74
Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.