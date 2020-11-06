Home / News

How Are Votes Counted in the United States?

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 6, 2020
How Is The Vote Counted Your Vote matters

Photo: Stock Photos from STUNNINGART/Shutterstock

Americans—and much of the wider world—are watching the continued counting of votes from Tuesday's election. However, what many people do not know is that votes are still being counted days after the election in most “normal” years—those without pandemics or large-scale mail-in voting. This is a normal process that usually goes unnoticed because the complicated election math of statisticians allows the media to call a race on election night. This year, the process of tabulating votes may seem frustratingly slow, but as many election officials have stressed—it is important to get the count right. But how are votes actually counted?

The American electoral system is quite decentralized with different states (and counties) having diverse policies for voting, tabulating, and reporting. However, understanding the basics which hold true in most localities can shed light on what happens to your vote once it enters the electoral system. To start, different kinds of ballots take different processing paths.

If a citizen votes in person—either early or on election day—poll workers verify the identity of the voter before they cast their ballot on paper or through an electronic voting machine. Poll workers hail from both major parties and work in teams to ensure objectivity. In certain locations, votes cast in person may be electronically tabulated at the polling location. As voters or poll workers deposit completed ballots through electronic optical scan tabulators, votes are registered on a memory card. The physical ballots are stored in secure boxes. In other locations, the physical ballots may be securely collected (but not yet scanned) until the polls close. When voting is closed, the physical ballots and any digital voting records are usually transported securely to central county tabulation centers. The county totals begin to aggregate.

Other votes arrive by absentee or mail-in ballots—sent through the mail or delivered to drop-off locations. These ballots must go through an extra step before tabulation: verification. Bi-partisan election workers verify the signatures on envelopes and record who is casting their votes. This is much like what is done when in-person voters check in before receiving their ballot. Verified ballots are then prepared for tabulation, which is done either by hand or by optical scanning machines. Once tabulated, these votes join the county totals. Due to COVID-19, the number of mail-in ballots this year is unprecedented. However, this way of voting was already gaining in popularity before the pandemic. The present wait for election results is not due to late-arriving ballots, but rather to the time-consuming process of opening envelopes, verifying signatures, flattening creased ballots, and finally counting those votes. Some states, such as Pennsylvania, prohibited this lengthy process from beginning before election day. (You can see inside the tabulation centers of Pennsylvania on CNN.)

Counting both in-person and mail-in ballots, counties report additions to their totals to their respective states. As anyone watching the returns come in knows, the pace of this process is determined by state laws, election staffing, and technical capacities, among other unpredictable factors. Poll watchers, or election observers, can be present during tabulation. In most states, there is no automatic right to observe the polls. Usually, political parties must nominate their observers in advance of the election, and, in some states, training is required for those nominated. Other observers are non-partisan; like the bi-partisan teams of poll workers, they are there to ensure a fair election and counting of the votes. In the era of modern media, many Americans can also see inside the counting facilities through their televisions and Twitter feeds. In Arizona, for example, every vote tabulation center must have a public live video feed.

The work of counting American votes is always a long process. Provisional ballots must go through extra verification steps, while ballots with issues may be cured—i.e. fixed by the voter. For this reason, many states have two full weeks to prepare their official vote count report—a process known as a canvassing. These results must be certified by the state's top election officials before being sent to Congress. The results also impact the allotment of Electoral College votes. If a candidate demands a recount—or one is automatically indicated by a state law due to a close vote count—the process of counting votes may be repeated.

To learn more about voting rights and laws in America, visit Vote.org or your state election website. If you believe your ballot has been wrongly rejected, visit your state and county election websites for information and deadlines on curing your ballot.

People today appear to be more intrigued by the voting process in the United States, given the length of the current election.

Vote Counting Vote Tabulation Centers Laws

Photo: Stock Photos from TREVOR BEXON/Shutterstock

To learn more about the entire journey of your vote—from casting to counting—check out this helpful video from Liz Scheltens of Vox.

Related Articles:

TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE

Astronauts Can Vote From Space, You Can Vote From Earth

Mattel Introduces a Susan B. Anthony Barbie to Celebrate Women Voters

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water
Japanese University Awards the First Ninja Studies Degree in New Program
TIME Magazine Replaces Its Cover Logo for the First Time Ever With One Word: VOTE
Animators Create Dancing Pigeon Strutting Along the Street in Fun Music Video
Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries
My Modern Met Launches the Top Artist Podcast
By 2035, Gas-Powered Cars Will No Longer Be Sold in California
My Modern Met Reader Survey: Enter to Win a Gift Card for My Modern Met Store
New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Inspiring Kids From Uganda Show off Their Amazing Dance Skills in Choreographed Routines

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.