Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs

By Regina Sienra on September 24, 2024

 

Bears are known for being fearsome beasts, but one particular creature has attracted attention for thriving in his environment despite his unique condition. The nameless bear in question is a healthy and vigorous two-legged bear that walks on its hind legs, spotted in West Virginia by a man named Kirk Price. The man saw the bear in person once and has caught footage of it on his trail camera at other times.

Price saw the creature for the first time two years ago, when he was out with his dogs, who chased him away. The young man described the scene as “bizarre” due to seeing the bear “running around like a Sasquatch-looking thing.” The bear, who has not been named, has continued to live within 5 miles around the area and has been spotted as recent as mid-September.

“This famous two legged bear is at least 8+ years old. He’s a local legend and of course off limits (I would never purposely hunt him). I love watching him,” Price writes on Instagram.

According to Price, the bear has “clean nubs”—the reason behind his belief that the creature was born this way and his missing front legs are not a consequence of an attack, an accident, or a hunter.

Despite his disability, the bear appears to have lived a long time in a challenging environment. As Price explains, “The area he’s in has some of the steepest terrain in the Appalachian mountains. He has no problem getting around.”

While many people have expressed sympathy for the bear, deeming him defenseless, Price knows better. The outdoor-loving man recently shared a video of the two-legged bear chasing a wild boar off. “He’s such a cool bear!” he wrote. “You know he has to be a warrior to make it this long. As far as I know, he’s been this way since birth. It’s great seeing him walking around as well as ever.”

To stay up to date with Price's encounters with this unique bear, follow him on Instagram.

Kirk Price: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [PetaPixel]

