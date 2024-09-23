Man Drops GoPro Overboard on Cruise Ship, Captures Incredible Undersea Footage

In everyday life, it can be easy to forget how wild and diverse our planet is. For marine engineer Odysseas Froilan, it became abundantly clear when he dropped his GoPro overboard while in the Bahamas and ended up with some mesmerizing moments that have now been viewed by millions.

Froilan captured day and nighttime footage in the waters underneath a cruise ship—the mammoth ocean vessel he calls his office. During the night segment, there are two stunning shark cameos.

“As a naturalist and marine engineer, my photo equipment becomes a window into the biodiversity of the vast ocean, allowing me to capture and observe incredible wildlife that would otherwise remain unseen,” Froilan tells My Modern Met. He adds that he feels deep gratitude for this experience, and considers it “a great privilege to combine my work on a cruise ship with witnessing the wonders of the natural world.”

Starting aboard a ship in the Bahamas, as the footage shows, the GoPro drops over the side into the water and continues down to anchor level in white sand. Ocean lovers will likely appreciate the appearance of diverse marine life like pike and remora. While the fish appear largely unbothered by the camera, some seem to acknowledge it with an air of curiosity. Once the film shifts to night footage, keep an eye out for the sharks.

“The GoPro acts as my eyes beneath the surface, while my telephoto lens captures the intricate details of marine mammals and birds,” says Froilan, who is based in Greece. This candid amateur film airs for about seven minutes without soundtrack or commentary, offering viewers an unadulterated experience of hanging out in the depths underneath a cruise ship.

Since April 2019, Froilan has been a marine engineer with Celebrity Cruises. He is also a surfer and avid birder, leading the flock in the number of birdwatching lists and species observed in 2024 for Crete. If you enjoy watching his cruise ship video below, you might also like his footage of migrating birds hitching a ride on merchant ships.

More than 8 million people have viewed Froilan’s GoPro ocean movie since he first shared it in late 2021. Given its popularity, some have suggested that cruise ships should take note. “How cool would it be if cruise ships had a few cameras on the hull so guests can always take a look at what's swimming around underneath them,” one person commented. On the other hand, some other commenters found the nighttime shark footage “terrifying.”

While the video can seem eerie at times, there’s also an undeniable calm to watching the inhabitants of deep-sea realms go about their business. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.

Marine engineer Odysseas Froilan dropped his GoPro over the side of a cruise ship in the Bahamas and captured an amazing undersea video.

In the footage, we know the camera has reached the ocean floor when we see the anchor chain, frequented by colorful fish.

The daytime and nighttime GoPro footage definitely have different vibes.

Greece-based Froilan also likes to photograph birds while at sea.

View the whole viral underwater video, which has gotten more than 8 million views.

Odysseas Froilan: YouTube | Flickr

My Modern Met granted permission to feature media by Odysseas Froilan.

