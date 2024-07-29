Home / Science / Astronomy

Watch How Astronauts Sleep in the International Space Station

By Emma Taggart on July 29, 2024

For astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS), living in zero gravity is challenging enough while awake, but have you ever wondered how they manage to sleep? American astronaut Sunita (Suni) L. Williams shared a fun video tour of the ISS, showing us exactly how astronauts catch their Zs in space.

Williams became a NASA astronaut in 1998 and is currently on her third mission aboard the International Space Station. The video shared in 2012 is from her time as a commander of Expedition 33. She showcases Node 2, also known as Harmony, which is the “utility hub” of the International Space Station. It’s where four of the six crew members sleep in individual sleeping cabins.

“People always ask about sleeping in space,” Williams says in the video. “You don’t really have the sensation of laying down. You just sit in your sleeping bag.” As she floats into one of the sleeping cabins, she explains that each one is “sort of like a little phone booth.” Inside, there's a sleeping bag that keeps the astronauts in  one spot so they don’t “fly all over the place.” There’s also a computer, books, clothes, and “other things that make it sort of like home.” Williams explains that you can sleep in any orientation. “I don’t have any sensation in my head that tells me I’m upside down,” she says. “So it really doesn’t matter.”

Williams is currently serving as the co-pilot of the Crew Flight Test mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Launched June 5, 2024, the crew was originally expected to spend about eight days in space, but technical issues have resulted in them being on the craft for over 50 days. However, Williams, commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore, and the other crew members are doing everything they can to remain calm and find a way to land safely back on Earth.

There are rumors about a contingency plan for Williams and Wilmore to hop aboard a commercial crew flight back to Earth with the SpaceX Dragon Crew, who plan to launch to the ISS next month. But for now, NASA still hopes to have the pair return on Starliner.

“I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem,” Williams revealed. “We’re learning now to optimize our specific situation and make sure that we know everything about it.”

 

Watch Williams’ video tour below.

American astronaut Suni Williams reveals how she and her crew members do ordinary things in space including how astronauts sleep on the International Space Station.

This tour, given nearly 12 years ago, recently went viral on Reddit with many commenters weighing in with their opinions on the bizarre living conditions.

Comment
byu/Sans010394 from discussion
inBeAmazed

Comment
byu/Literally_black1984 from discussion
inBeAmazed

Comment
byu/Literally_black1984 from discussion
inBeAmazed

Check out the whole 9-minute video to see how astronauts store their food, brush their teeth, and use the bathroom, too!

h/t: [BeAmazed, NPR]

Related Articles:

Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets U.S. Record as First Man in Space for a Whole Year

SpaceX Successfully Delivers NASA Astronauts to the International Space Station

Time-Lapse Video Gives a Dazzling Tour of Earth From the International Space Station

Astronaut’s Stunning Shots from International Space Station

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

From Earth to Venus: NASA Sends Missy Elliott’s Hit Song ‘The Rain’ Into Space
Upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower Will Be an Impressive Celestial Event
Listen to How 65 Different Accents Capture the Beauty and Versatility of the English Language
Recently Discovered Lunar Cave May One Day Serve as a Base Camp
Woman Shows How to Properly Use Salt & Pepper Shakers and People Are Blown Away
Colorful Infographics Explore the Mysterious World of Exoplanets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children
Iceland’s Diverse Landscapes Captured in Incredible 4K Aerial Videos
Breathtaking Videos Capture Lightning Striking an Erupting Volcano in Guatemala
Giant “Scar” on Mars Longer Than the Grand Canyon Spotted in New Satellite Image
Two Meteor Showers Will Peak on the Same Night in the Same Region This Month
Proud Dad Learns Daughter Got Accepted to Her Dream School and Received Huge Scholarship

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.