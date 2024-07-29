Watch How Astronauts Sleep in the International Space Station

For astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS), living in zero gravity is challenging enough while awake, but have you ever wondered how they manage to sleep? American astronaut Sunita (Suni) L. Williams shared a fun video tour of the ISS, showing us exactly how astronauts catch their Zs in space.

Williams became a NASA astronaut in 1998 and is currently on her third mission aboard the International Space Station. The video shared in 2012 is from her time as a commander of Expedition 33. She showcases Node 2, also known as Harmony, which is the “utility hub” of the International Space Station. It’s where four of the six crew members sleep in individual sleeping cabins.

“People always ask about sleeping in space,” Williams says in the video. “You don’t really have the sensation of laying down. You just sit in your sleeping bag.” As she floats into one of the sleeping cabins, she explains that each one is “sort of like a little phone booth.” Inside, there's a sleeping bag that keeps the astronauts in one spot so they don’t “fly all over the place.” There’s also a computer, books, clothes, and “other things that make it sort of like home.” Williams explains that you can sleep in any orientation. “I don’t have any sensation in my head that tells me I’m upside down,” she says. “So it really doesn’t matter.”

Williams is currently serving as the co-pilot of the Crew Flight Test mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Launched June 5, 2024, the crew was originally expected to spend about eight days in space, but technical issues have resulted in them being on the craft for over 50 days. However, Williams, commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore, and the other crew members are doing everything they can to remain calm and find a way to land safely back on Earth.

There are rumors about a contingency plan for Williams and Wilmore to hop aboard a commercial crew flight back to Earth with the SpaceX Dragon Crew, who plan to launch to the ISS next month. But for now, NASA still hopes to have the pair return on Starliner.

“I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem,” Williams revealed. “We’re learning now to optimize our specific situation and make sure that we know everything about it.”

Watch Williams’ video tour below.

American astronaut Suni Williams reveals how she and her crew members do ordinary things in space including how astronauts sleep on the International Space Station.

This tour, given nearly 12 years ago, recently went viral on Reddit with many commenters weighing in with their opinions on the bizarre living conditions.

Check out the whole 9-minute video to see how astronauts store their food, brush their teeth, and use the bathroom, too!

