Home / Technology

China’s Rumored ‘Pregnancy Robot’ Said to Birth Live Humans… But Is It Real?

By Jessica Stewart on August 22, 2025
Chinese pregnancy robot hoax

Photo: Cliparea/Depositphotos

A pregnant robot that can birth human babies? It may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie, but according to an onslaught of media reports we’re not too far away from it actually happening. It all started when news came out that Chinese media published an interview with Zhang Qifeng, a PhD at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and the CEO of Kaiwa Technology. This Chinese robotics startup claims that it’s nearly finished developing a humanoid pregnancy robot that could act as a surrogate.

According to Zhang, the robot will be capable of carrying a human fetus to term and be able to give birth to it, though it’s unclear how the embryo would be implanted into the artificial womb. The scientist says that initial animal testing has been promising, and that the fetus will grow in amniotic fluid fed nutrients through a tube connected at the belly button to mimic human pregnancy.

“Now it needs to be implanted in the robot’s abdomen so that a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy, allowing the fetus to grow inside,” he says.

Zhang also told journalists that he expects an initial prototype to go on sale for 100,000 yuan (about $14,000) at some point in 2026. As one might imagine, news of the pregnancy robot has stirred up some strong opinions. Yi Fuxian, an obstetrician at the University of Wisconsin–Madison who conducts demographic research, told Newsweek that while the robot was “likely just a gimmick,” people needed to be aware of the complexities of human pregnancy and that efforts to mimic it could lead to long-term health effects, both mental and physical.

Now we need to wait and see if the news is even real, as Snopes reports that its efforts to verify Zhang’s identity have fallen flat. Nanyang Technological University stated that no student by that name had studied there and that no research into a pregnancy robot had been conducted. Zhang also doesn’t appear on the attendance list for Beijing’s World Robot Expo, where the announcement of the robot supposedly occurred. These factors, coupled with the fact that all of the articles only use AI-generated images to illustrate the invention, led Snopes to declare this a case of false news.

Source: ‘Pregnancy robot' that will give birth to live baby expected to be released next year; China Tech CEO Reveals Plans for Humanoid ‘Pregnancy Robot'; No, a ‘pregnancy robot' wasn't developed in China as option for surrogacy

Related Articles:

21 Humanoid Robots Ran a Half-Marathon in China

Meet Neo the Humanoid Robot That Can Do All of Your Household Chores

Restaurant’s “Robot” Server Is Actually a Real Woman With Incredible Skills You Have To See

Eerie Humanoid Robot Uses Synthetic Muscles With Hydraulic Fluid To Emulate Kicks and Twitches

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch 9,000 Drones Fill the Night Sky With Magic To Announce the Arrival of Disneyland Abu Dhabi
Notre-Dame Is Getting a Digital Twin That Is Accurate Down to the Inch
Denmark Seeks To Combat AI-Generated Deepfakes Through Ambitious Copyright Laws
Record-Breaking Drone Show Lights up the Night Sky in China’s Tech-Forward Metropolis
Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time
World’s First Underwater Jetpack Propels You While Exploring the Ocean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer Revolutionizes DIY Creativity
Living 3D-Printed Structures Pull Carbon Dioxide From the Air
Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis
Google Is Using AI To Decode Dolphin Communication, and Possibly Respond
Artificial Intelligence Model Refuses To Listen to Humans After Being Told to “Shut Down”
Designer Invents Flying “Superbike” and Takes It for a Ride in the Sky

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.