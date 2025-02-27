Home / Technology

Meet Neo the Humanoid Robot That Can Do All of Your Household Chores

By Emma Taggart on February 27, 2025

NEO Gamma by 1X

These days, technology is evolving so fast it’s hard to keep up. The robotics industry, in particular, is making huge leaps, creating real-life products that feel like they’re straight out of a sci-fi movie. One company leading the charge is Norwegian robotics firm 1X, known for its fully autonomous humanoid robots. The company’s latest creation, NEO Gamma, is a personal assistant and companion designed to help manage your home.

1X was founded with a mission to create robots that “coexist with humans and elevate humanity.” In 2022, the company introduced EVE, a line of industrial robots deployed in factories worldwide to handle various tasks. After successfully integrating EVE into workplace settings, 1X recognized that machine intelligence needed a more holistic understanding of the world around it. That realization led us to develop NEO—a humanoid robot designed to live, learn, and interact alongside humans in everyday environments.

In 2024, 1X unveiled the NEO beta model, paving the way for NEO Gamma’s debut earlier this year. Dressed in a soft, 3D-knit suit, NEO boasts a warm, friendly design that’s intended to blend into a home environment. But its clean, cozy look is about more than just aesthetics—NEO’s knitted nylon layer also helps dampen operating noise, bringing it down to about the same level as a refrigerator.

NEO has a similar range of motion to us humans. The robot can squat, pick up objects, sit in chairs, and walk with a natural arm swing. It’s capable of handling a wide range of household tasks, from tidying up and vacuuming to doing the laundry and even making you a cup of tea. Thanks to its integrated AI system and voice assistant, NEO can engage in fluid conversations. Plus, its emotive ear rings on the sides of its head allow it to listen and respond to its environment.

Neo is constantly learning, too, and can even observe and mimic human movements to understand how to perform tasks better. “For humanoid robots to truly integrate into everyday life, they must be developed alongside humans, not in isolation,” says 1X CEO Bernt Børnich. “The home provides real-world context and the diversity of data needed for humanoids to grow in intelligence and autonomy.” He continues, “It also teaches them the nuances of human life—how to open the door for the elderly, move carefully around pets, or adapt to the unpredictability of the surrounding world.”

1X is now rolling out a private early access program, gradually inviting members of the public to be among the first to welcome NEO into their homes. “With Neo Gamma, every engineering and design decision was made with one goal in mind: getting Neo into customers’ homes as quickly as possible,” says Børnich. “We're close.”

You can learn more about NEO Gamma on the 1X website.

Norwegian robotics firm 1X recently revealed NEO Gamma, a new humanoid robot designed to be a personal assistant and companion.

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO is capable of handling a wide range of household tasks, from tidying up and vacuuming to doing the laundry.

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO Gamma by 1X

Thanks to its integrated AI system and voice assistant, NEO can engage in fluid conversations.

NEO Gamma by 1X

Its emotive ear rings on the sides of its head allow it to listen and respond to its environment.

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO's multi-jointed hands also mimic human tendon movements, allowing it to easily pick up objects.

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO’s soft knitted nylon layer helps dampen operating noise, bringing it down to about the same level as a refrigerator.

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO Gamma by 1X

NEO Gamma by 1X

Watch NEO in action.

