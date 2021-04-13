HyperloopTT Releases World’s First Self-Sufficient Passenger System

One common theme in science-fiction cities is an ultra-fast transit system that far surpasses the speeds we know today. Hyperloop has been testing transportation systems that seem to make these dreams a reality while pushing the boundary of travel times and connectivity. HyperloopTT has now released new images for a commercial system that would be self-sufficient and sustainable.

The system was designed by Dar Al-Handasah in collaboration with Perkins + Will, T.Y.lin, and Currie & Brown. The multidisciplinary team created the massive infrastructure proposal to expand hyper-fast connectivity. You might be surprised to hear that this project based on modern technology was mainly inspired by the organic processes of nature. The latest visualization features organically formed buildings with parametric openings cut into the building skin to let in light.

Andres de Leon, the CEO of HyperloopTT explains that sustainability was just as important of a factor as travel efficiency. “The HyperloopTT system is inherently sustainable and operates with zero emissions,” explains de Leon. “We have pioneered a technology that is faster, safer, and far cleaner than existing modes of transportation by design. Because Hyperloop uses less energy than alternatives, we are a smarter economic solution for many regions worldwide. With these first of their kind, complete commercial designs, we are ready to build today.”

The system is currently designed to achieve a LEED platinum certification, the highest level in this green building rating system. The designers also planned for the project to meet BREEAM standards, which is a rating system specifically designed to assess infrastructure or masterplanning projects. As you scroll through images of this futuristic transit hub, look out for the solar panels and vegetation scattered across Hyperloop’s latest design concept.

HyperloopTT has released incredible new visualization of a hyper-connected and self-sufficient commercial passenger system.

HyperloopTT: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

Dar Al-Handasah: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

Perkins + Will: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Vimeo | LinkedIn

T.Y.lin: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Currie & Brown: Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkeIn

h/t: [designboom]

All images via HyperloopTT, Perkins + Will, T.Y.lin, and Currie & Brown.