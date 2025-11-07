Home / Nature

First Native Plants Arrive at Upcoming World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing in Los Angeles

By Regina Sienra on November 7, 2025

What makes Southern California such an alluring place to live in is the way the city blends with nature. Residences and streets pop out among the mountains, valleys, canyons, and creeks, offering a continuous respite from urban life. Sadly, this has often meant a disruption for the local animals, who see their habitats torn apart by highways and are often at risk of being run over when trying to get around. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which is under construction, hopes to finally fix this. Now, the team behind it just hit a major milestone.

Set to become the world’s largest wildlife overpass, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, is currently being built over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, located 35 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. When finished, it will unite the Santa Monica Mountains with the Simi Hills in the Santa Susana range. Construction began in April 2022, and the final horizontal girders were installed in May 2024. As it enters its final stage of construction, crews have begun laying nearly 5,000 native plants on the structure.

“The construction to date has really been about things like the rebar and the concrete, but we’re starting to put in for me what’s the important part, which is the nature on top of the freeway,” Beth Pratt, who is the regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, told KCLU. “We put the soil on (the crossing) earlier this year, and today, we’re putting the first native plants on top from the nursery, to start creating habitat for wildlife.”

To make sure the flora matched the surrounding landscape, a team collected seeds around the crossing. “It was a lot of work for our nursery team,” explained Pratt. “They started years ago. They gathered over a million hyperlocal seeds from a 5-mile radius, and have been growing them in our native plant nursery. I feel like I’ve watched these plants grow up, and today was graduation.”

The overpass has been thoroughly planned to attract the maximum amount of species. This includes mountain lions, bobcats, deer, bats, and birds, all with the mission to help boost a one-acre wildlife habitat. The project will also make the road safer for drivers, as Pew suggests wildlife overpasses can reduce collisions with fauna by up to 90%. If it all goes according to plan, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will be ready in fall 2026.

Sources: Another milestone for ambitious 101 Freeway wildlife crossing: First native plants go in; Milestone reached in the construction of the world's largest wildlife crossing in the Conejo Valley

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
