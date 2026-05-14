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Rare Superbloom in Death Valley Cloaks the Desert Floor in Vibrant Florals

By Sara Barnes on May 14, 2026

 

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A post shared by Marlon Holden (@marlonholden)

Death Valley, California, is the hottest place in North America. The summer temperatures regularly reach 120°F (49°C), and overnight lows aren’t much better, still in the 90s°F (mid-30s°C). The dusty desert landscape seems like the last place you’d see a field full of flowers, but for the first time in 10 years, that’s exactly what happened. Death Valley just concluded its superbloom, a term used to describe the perfect conditions in which the cracks of the desert floor open to reveal purple, yellow, pink, and white flowers. The juxtaposition of the harsh, hot horizon cloaked in color was a spectacular sight at Death Valley National Park (Death Valley NP)—and luckily, some photographers and videographers were on hand to capture the magic.

Death Valley NP is not only the hottest place on the continent, but also the driest. The park typically receives about 2 inches of rain in a year. Between November 2025 and January 2026, however, things were different; the park welcomed 2.5 inches of rain in just a few months. The extra moisture spurred dormant seeds, so this spring saw bountiful blooms. The flowers began to emerge in early February and were gone by early May.

Superblooms generally happen once a decade. In the past, Death Valley experienced them in 1998, 2005, and 2016. They are important to the ecosystem, as more flowers attract more pollinators such as butterflies, birds, and bees that would otherwise avoid Death Valley.

Scroll down to see some of the gorgeous desert flowers from the 2026 Death Valley superbloom, and begin marking your calendars for the next one in a decade or so.

Death Valley just concluded its superbloom, a term used to describe the perfect conditions in which purple, yellow, pink, and white flowers cover the harsh landscape.

The park typically receives about 2 inches of rain in a year. Between November 2025 and January 2026, however, things were different; the park welcomed 2.5 inches of rain in just a few months.

The extra moisture spurred dormant seeds, so this spring saw bountiful blooms. The flowers began to emerge in early February and were gone by early May.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Susie Kara Slater (@susiehikes)

Superblooms generally happen once a decade. In the past, Death Valley experienced them in 1998, 2005, and 2016.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maui Zaddy (@mauizaddy)

They are important to the ecosystem, as more flowers attract more pollinators like butterflies, birds, and bees that would otherwise avoid Death Valley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marlon Holden (@marlonholden)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nathaniel wise (@nathanielwise)

Source: Death Valley National Park's First Major Superbloom in a Decade

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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