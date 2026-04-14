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500,000 Pink Flowers Are in Bloom Beneath Mount Fuji Right Now for Japan’s Fuji Shibazakura Festival

By Emma Taggart on April 14, 2026

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Japan is one of the most spectacular places to be during spring. People travel from all over the world to catch the sakura (cherry blossom) trees in full bloom, but there’s another seasonal event that’s just as breathtaking. The Fuji Shibazakura Festival, held at the Fuji Motosuko Resort, transforms the landscape into a vibrant sea of pink at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Running from mid-April through late May, the annual festival showcases around 500,000 blooming shibazakura—also known as moss phlox—spreading across the ground in vivid shades of pink, purple, and white. Unlike cherry blossoms, which bloom briefly on trees, shibazakura grows on the ground, creating a dense carpet of color that lasts for weeks.

The carefully arranged flower fields stretch across roughly 15,000 square meters (almost 18,000 square yards), allowing visitors to immerse themselves in “a symphony of pink.” But beyond the flowers, the festival is also home to art installations like the reflective Sparkling Flower Drop Mirror and the Door to Happiness viewing point that perfectly frames Mount Fuji. The festival also includes a Peter Rabbit English Garden, where visitors can take a stroll through a British-style oasis with Mount Fuji in the background.

When you’re done exploring and fancy a snack, the festival stalls serve regional specialties such as Fujinomiya yakisoba and Yoshida udon. And there’s even Sakura Churros, shaped like the Japanese character for “cherry blossom.”

If you’re lucky enough to be in Japan for cherry blossom season, you can get to the Fuji Shibazakura Festival in under two hours from Tokyo. The festival remains open daily until May 24, 2026. Find out more about colorful event on the Fuji Shibazakura Festival website.

Running from mid-April through late May, the Fuji Shibazakura Festival, in Japan transforms the landscape into a vibrant sea of pink at the foot of Mount Fuji.

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

The annual festival showcases around 500,000 blooming shibazakura in vivid shades of pink, purple, and white.

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

The carefully arranged flower fields stretch across roughly 15,000 square meters, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in “a symphony of pink.”

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

2026 Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Fuji Motosuko Resort: Website | Instagram

All images via Fuji Shibazakura Festival.

Related Articles:

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The Significance of Cherry Blossoms in Japanese Art & Culture

Immersive Cherry Blossom Installation Celebrates Spring With Menagerie of Hybrid Petal-Animals

Immersive “Cherry Blossom” Installation Lets You Get Lost in an Endless Sea of Pink

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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