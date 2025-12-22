Home / Nature

Italian Foragers Get Emotional When They Find Giant Porcini in the Wild

By Emma Taggart on December 22, 2025
@ilregnodelporcino poesia sotto la pioggia, funghi di altro pianeta .#porcini #funghi #boletus #mushrooms #passionefunghi ♬ suono originale – Il porcino

Everyone has their own thing that excites them. Some people love crafting, others find joy in cooking, but for a growing community, mushroom foraging is a real passion. In Italy, two friends known as Il Porcino on social media share their adventures hunting for rare, edible mushrooms, showing just how deeply it’s taken root.

One recent video shows the two guys finding a cluster of huge Boletus edulis, a dream discovery for fungi foragers. These prized porcini are highly sought after for their rich flavor and are becoming increasingly rare in the wild. The footage shows how the two fungi friends become genuinely emotional from such an exciting discovery. They write on Instagram (translated from Italian): “It’s great to go mushroom hunting when they’re in season, but it’s even better when you find gems like these in times of scarcity.”

Foraging isn’t only about finding amazing mushrooms though. It’s just as much about being in nature and enjoying time together. The pair share on Instagram, “Mushroom hunting is not just about gathering and filling baskets, but also about the moments you experience in the woods, surrounded by peace and tranquillity.”

Wild mushroom hunting is a long-standing tradition in Italy, especially in rural and mountainous regions. It’s an exciting seasonal ritual that combines time in nature with the excitement of finding ingredients that are central to Italian cooking.

Check out some of Il Porcino’s videos below and follow them on Instagram and TikTok for more.

@ilregnodelporcino delirio ai 2000 metri, sotto gli alberi spettacolo purooo #porcini #funghi #boletus #mushrooms ♬ suono originale – Il porcino

@ilregnodelporcino Pt 2 #porcino #porcini #funghi #fungo #mushrooms #mycology #boletus #boletusedulis #mushroom #funghiporcini ♬ suono originale – Il porcino

@ilregnodelporcino nel pascolo tra erba e mirtilli #boletus #funghiporcini ♬ suono originale – Il porcino

