Home / Nature

Natural Rock Formations Look Like Giant Whales Swimming Through a Forest in Thailand

By Sage Helene on January 16, 2026

Deep in northeastern Thailand, an unexpected natural wonder rises above the forest canopy. At first glance, the massive stone shapes look almost alive. Known as Hin Sam Wan, or Three Whale Rock, these 75-million-year-old sandstone formations resemble a family of whales gliding through a sea of trees. From the right vantage point, the illusion feels almost surreal. As a result, the site has captured the attention of travelers, photographers, and geology enthusiasts alike.

Three Whale Rock sits inside Phu Sing Forest Park in Bueng Kan Province, near the border with Laos. Over millions of years, wind, rain, and shifting tectonic forces carved the sandstone into its current form. Rather than breaking apart, the dense, quartz-rich rock resisted erosion and slowly rounded into smooth, elongated shapes.

Originally, rivers and floodplains deposited the sandstone during the late Cretaceous period. Eventually, natural weathering sculpted the stone into the whale-like silhouettes visible today. Because of this long process, the formations offer a striking example of how time can transform simple sediment into something extraordinary.

From above, the three rocks appear to float across the forest. Visitors often describe them as “mother,” “father,” and “baby” whales gliding through a green ocean. Well-marked trails guide hikers to the backs of the two larger formations. From there, sweeping views stretch across the Mekong River, the surrounding forest, and the distant mountains of Laos.

While the formations are not fossilized remains of actual cetaceans, the illusion is striking. The visual coincidence is part of what has drawn photographers, hikers, and curious travelers to the site.

But the appeal of Three Whale Rock goes beyond its appearance. The formation highlights the power of geological processes that work slowly but relentlessly. Over time, erosion created shapes that mirror familiar life forms. As a result, the site encourages visitors to see nature with renewed curiosity.

From shaded forest paths to exposed stone ridges, Three Whale Rock offers more than a scenic viewpoint. It provides a rare encounter with deep time, where natural forces and human imagination intersect. Ultimately, the stone whales remind us that nature often creates its most compelling art slowly, patiently, and without intention.

Inside Phu Sing Forest Park in Thailand, there's an incredible rock formation that looks like three giant whales.

It's known as Hin Sam Wan, or Three Whale Rock.

 

A post shared by Amiko (@amikokung)

The 75-million-year-old sandstone was naturally formed and smoothed over the years.

 

A post shared by Amazing Thailand (@tourismthailand)

Now, Three Whale Rock is a tourist destination offering breathtaking views and a reminder of all the beauty nature has to offer.

 

A post shared by Amazing Thailand (@tourismthailand)

Source: Three Whale Rock: Thailand's 75-million-year-old stone leviathans that look like they're floating in a sea of trees; Thailand’s tourism goes green; Geodiversity in Khorat Geopark, Thailand: Approaches to geoconservation and sustainable development

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
