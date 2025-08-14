Home / Science / Astronomy

Iceland Eclipse Festival Announces Once-In-A-Lifetime 2026 Astronomy & Music Event

By Regina Sienra on August 14, 2025

On August 12, 2026—almost a year from now—a total solar eclipse will cover a handful of countries, including Iceland. Thanks to its arresting landscapes, laidback atmosphere, and geographic location, the Nordic country is a prime location to catch this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event. Hoping to enhance the experience of those traveling for the eclipse, Iceland Eclipse is throwing a festival featuring music, science, art, space, and an unforgettable chance to explore western Iceland’s scenery.

Despite it being in 2026, the eclipse is bound to be a memorable occasion worthy of the hype being unleashed a year in advance. That’s why Iceland Eclipse has begun to unveil its special guests. Most notably, the list includes several astronauts from NASA, ESA, Space for Humanity, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, offering varied perspectives on space travel. Among them are NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, Joan Higginbotham, and Ron Garan; ESA astronaut Amelie Schoenwald; and Sian Proctor, the first female commercial spaceship pilot.

Once night falls, Iceland’s Snæfellsnes Peninsula will become a dance floor with music from MEDUZA³, berlioz, Booka Shade, Dave Clarke, and Nightmares on Wax. Local talent is represented by electronic group GusGus, folk pop singer Emilíana Torrini, witty pop songwriter Daði Freyr, and Hjálmar, one of the few, if not the only, reggae bands whose songs are entirely in Icelandic.

Among the spots that festival goers will get to explore are the Ingjaldshóll Church, one of the oldest concrete churches in the world; Kirkjufell Mountain, one of the filming locations for Game of Thrones; Saxholl crater, which offers amazing panoramic views; Snæfellsjökuln glacier, which serves as the gateway to the center of the Earth in Jules Verne’s novel; Svöðufoss waterfall, considered one of the most photogenic waterfalls in the world; and the Vatnshellir cave, an 8,000-year-old majestic lava tube.

But above all else, the festival offers a unique setting to catch the eclipse. The Snæfellsnes Peninsula is one of the prime locations to see this phenomenon in the path of totality, getting 1 minute and 48 seconds of complete darkness. While there, you can also experience another magical sight. Although the famous midnight sun is fading by August, visitors will also experience long Icelandic summer days, with the sun setting almost at 10 p.m.

Iceland Eclipse takes place August 12-15, 2026 in Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website, and if you’re interested, you should get them soon, as the event is limited to 3,333 participants. To learn more and stay up to date with the latest guest reveals, follow Iceland Eclipse on Instagram.

Iceland Eclipse Festival flyer

Iceland Eclipse: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Iceland Eclipse.

