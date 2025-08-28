IKEA Releases Clever ‘Meatball Plate’ for the Store’s World-Famous Food

If you’ve ever been to IKEA, you know that nothing beats indulging in a plate of their Swedish meatballs at their café after browsing furniture for hours. Now, aiming to marry their design philosophy with their world-famous dish, IKEA has released a clever Meatball Plate created in collaboration with Stockholm-based designer Gustaf Westman.

Made of porcelain in an alluring shade of blue, the plate can fit 11 of IKEA’s signature meatballs, arranging them in a stylish single file. If meatballs aren’t your thing or you’d like to really utilize it in your tableware rotation, the designer says it can also be used with similarly shaped treats, such as olives, cheese, fruits, and candy. As with all IKEA products, it even comes with its own paper manual.

“We’ve always believed that the little things in life, like a perfectly round Swedish meatball, deserve big attention,” Maria O’Brian, creative leader at IKEA of Sweden, says via a statement. “This collaboration is about taking the traditions of gathering in the home and reimagining them through playful and unexpected designs. Together with Gustaf Westman, we’ve created a new design that is bold and expressive, using an unconventional shape and color to give this Swedish staple a new stage.” This is no small mission, given the company claims to sell one billion meatballs each year.

Westman turned out to be the perfect collaborator for this whimsical design project. The architect-turned-designer is known for his playful designs, resulting in chunky home accessories and statement pieces with bright colors and curved accents. In 2020, he founded a design studio, where he creates made-to-order furniture, custom design pieces, ceramics, and glassware with the help of local Swedish woodworkers.

“I love designing objects for a specific function—it brings a touch of humor and makes them instantly easy to grasp,” says Westman. “In Sweden, meatballs mean Christmas, and this plate is my way of honoring that tradition. The design is simple, lining up the meatballs so each one is visible, like they’re sitting on little thrones. And while it was created with meatballs in mind, it works just as well for many other dishes.”

The Meatball Plate is only the first item of a 12-piece collaboration between IKEA and Westman. The rest of the collection will be announced on September 9, with the Swedish company teasing that the upcoming products mean to “reimagine modern celebrations.”

