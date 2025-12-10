Home / Design / Creative Products

Ingenious LED Banner Lets You Know When the Next Train Is Coming Before You Go Out the Door

By Regina Sienra on December 10, 2025
While the subway is a lifeline for many in New York City, it can also be a huge pain. Most New Yorkers know the struggle and frustration of rushing to their stop only to see their train has just left the station. Now, they’re stuck on a crowded platform, having to wait several minutes (which feels like an eternity) for the next train to arrive. Well, one design company may have the perfect solution for NYC commuters to take out the guesswork and improve their commute.

X user whizwang posted a video of an LED banner in their friend’s apartment, which displays live updates of the trains arriving at a nearby station. Placed just above the door, the screen allows them to estimate their best time to exit and catch their desired train; no extra idling on the platform. You just have to know exactly how long it takes you to get to the station.

The now-viral contraption was created by New York-based company Nook Woodworking. Named NYC Realtime Subway Clock, it comes in two variants: wall mounted, like the one seen in the video; and a tabletop version for your desk. The device is synced with the NYC MTA system, offering real-time updates—and it even scrolls like the subway screens do. On the aesthetics side, it is encased in a wooden frame available in two shades: mahogany and oak. To work, it requires Wi-Fi and an accessible outlet.

“The MTA manages miles of tracks and our subway clock can be customized for them all,” explains Nook Woodworking. “Whether you live in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, the Bronx, or elsewhere, you can select as many Subway lines as you would like to display so you can stay informed. Plus, with easy installation, you can effortlessly set up your clock and be on your way in no time at all. All that’s left for you to do is navigate the subway map and the station itself!”

To learn more and get your own NYC Realtime Subway Clock, visit Nook Woodworking’s website.

The NYC Realtime Subway Clock by Nook Woodworking gives you real-time updates of the trains arriving at a subway stop near you.

