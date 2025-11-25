My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Design / Creative Products

Takashi Murakami’s Vibrant Art Adds Visual Joy to Phone Cases in New CASETiFY Collab

By Eva Baron on November 25, 2025

Takashi Murakami with products featured in his “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

This past year, Takashi Murakami has been experimenting with a new medium: the phone accessory. In April, the Japanese artist launched his first collaboration with tech brand CASETiFY, spanning phone cases, charms, and even suitcases. The collection generated so much buzz that, only a few months later, Murakami and CASETiFY joined forces yet again, this time focusing on the artist’s KAIKAI and KIKI creatures. Now, the duo is back with a new limited-edition product line.

Expanding upon a landmark series of the same name, the Flowers Bloom collection revolves around Murakami’s floral iconography, celebrating one of the artist’s most recognizable motifs. These smiling flowers transform into a vast assortment of offerings, including phone cases, grip stands, and wristbands, each covered with vibrant, blooming fields. As with his previous collaborations, Murakami also designed an innovative, three-dimensional AirPods case, assuming the shape of his iconic “Flowerian” character. Miniature Flowerian figurines reappear as phone danglers, which can be securely fastened to phone cases.

At the heart of the limited-edition Flowers Bloom line is the ripple phone case, solely available through a blindbox mechanism in six colorways. Boasting an unexpected yet light-weight texture, these phone cases present a uniquely tactile experience, complete with subtle ridges that resemble rippling water. Purchasing a set of four blindboxes increases the chance to receive the “Rainbow” case as a coveted rare variant, as well as the shimmering “Flowers 18k Gold Plate” variation as an ultra-rare version.

For Murakami, however, these gold details aren’t superfluous. Rather, they’re an intentional reinterpretation of classical art. In his practice, the artist consistently blurs the lines between historical and contemporary aesthetics, often reimagining traditional Japanese art through his superflat vision. Per CASETiFY, this collection ultimately incorporates the gold as an homage to the refined technique of gold foil across Japanese art, similar to how Murakami’s flower motif derives inspiration from his studies of Nihonga (Japanese painting) and setsugetsuka (snow, moon, flowers).

As part of the Flowers Bloom series, Murakami and CASETiFY will be staging several activities around the globe, including a takeover of Hong Kong’s Lee Gardens and Hysan Place. Pop-up stores will also land in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Murakami’s limited-edition Flowers Bloom collection is currently available for purchase via the CASETiFY website. It will also be showcased at select CASETiFY Studio locations.

Takashi Murakami and CASETiFY have joined forces yet again for their limited-edition Flowers Bloom collection, now available online.

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

The collection celebrates the artist’s iconic flower motif, which has been integral to his practice for decades.

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Products featured in Takashi Murakami’s “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Takashi Murakami with products featured in his “Flowers Bloom” limited-edition collaboration with CASETiFY

Takashi Murakami: Website | Instagram | Facebook
CASETiFY: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CASETiFY.

Related Articles:

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Unveil Stunning New Collection at Art Basel Paris

Dom Pérignon Taps Takashi Murakami for Vibrant Champagne Collection

Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

MoMA and Mattel Reimagine Classic Toys and Games With an Artist-Inspired Twist
10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch
30 Creative Products That Offer a Fun Refresh For Your Home Office
22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant
15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Dreamy Gifts Inspired by Astrology’s Zodiac Signs
20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting
15+ New York-Themed Gifts That Are So Much Better Than a T-Shirt
These Wooden Puzzle Toys Will Flex Your Imagination
25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love
12 Gorgeous Blankets To Add a Pop of Color to Your Space

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.