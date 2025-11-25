Takashi Murakami’s Vibrant Art Adds Visual Joy to Phone Cases in New CASETiFY Collab

This past year, Takashi Murakami has been experimenting with a new medium: the phone accessory. In April, the Japanese artist launched his first collaboration with tech brand CASETiFY, spanning phone cases, charms, and even suitcases. The collection generated so much buzz that, only a few months later, Murakami and CASETiFY joined forces yet again, this time focusing on the artist’s KAIKAI and KIKI creatures. Now, the duo is back with a new limited-edition product line.

Expanding upon a landmark series of the same name, the Flowers Bloom collection revolves around Murakami’s floral iconography, celebrating one of the artist’s most recognizable motifs. These smiling flowers transform into a vast assortment of offerings, including phone cases, grip stands, and wristbands, each covered with vibrant, blooming fields. As with his previous collaborations, Murakami also designed an innovative, three-dimensional AirPods case, assuming the shape of his iconic “Flowerian” character. Miniature Flowerian figurines reappear as phone danglers, which can be securely fastened to phone cases.

At the heart of the limited-edition Flowers Bloom line is the ripple phone case, solely available through a blindbox mechanism in six colorways. Boasting an unexpected yet light-weight texture, these phone cases present a uniquely tactile experience, complete with subtle ridges that resemble rippling water. Purchasing a set of four blindboxes increases the chance to receive the “Rainbow” case as a coveted rare variant, as well as the shimmering “Flowers 18k Gold Plate” variation as an ultra-rare version.

For Murakami, however, these gold details aren’t superfluous. Rather, they’re an intentional reinterpretation of classical art. In his practice, the artist consistently blurs the lines between historical and contemporary aesthetics, often reimagining traditional Japanese art through his superflat vision. Per CASETiFY, this collection ultimately incorporates the gold as an homage to the refined technique of gold foil across Japanese art, similar to how Murakami’s flower motif derives inspiration from his studies of Nihonga (Japanese painting) and setsugetsuka (snow, moon, flowers).

As part of the Flowers Bloom series, Murakami and CASETiFY will be staging several activities around the globe, including a takeover of Hong Kong’s Lee Gardens and Hysan Place. Pop-up stores will also land in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Murakami’s limited-edition Flowers Bloom collection is currently available for purchase via the CASETiFY website. It will also be showcased at select CASETiFY Studio locations.

