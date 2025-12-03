My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Best of 2025: 40 Creative Products That Earned a Spot in Our Cart This Year

By Sara Barnes on December 3, 2025

Best of 2025 Products

The products we choose to have in our homes and wear on our bodies say a lot about who we are. They communicate the colors we like and the aesthetics we appreciate, but they can also speak to our identity. Think about it in terms of yourself. Do you like vintage? Are you an early adopter of technology? Would people describe you as practical with a whimsical streak? In 2025, we found products that are answers to all of those questions and more; items that are clever, beautiful, useful, and sometimes even a little silly.

One way to categorize popular products of 2025 is into two ways: analog and digital. On the analog side, toy companies like Mattel and LEGO launched items that are fun for kids while appealing to adults, too. Mattel honored tennis legend Venus Williams with a Barbie doll donning her iconic 2007 all-white outfit from the Wimbledon final. Another favorite product was a LEGO creation mimicking a tropical aquarium that features an array of creatures, including a clownfish and crab. But best of all, it can all be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks.

We can’t escape the pull of technology in our list of the best products of 2025, as it’s often helpful and also adds a bit of magic to something that’s otherwise ordinary. Skymill is a great example of that. It’s a retrofuturistic kinetic sculpture that changes with the weather to bring you the latest forecast. Yes, you could look at your weather app, but Skymill is engaging and beautiful, using real-time data it gets via wi-fi.

Another product made a splash in the digital realm this year, particularly at the Consumer Electronics Show. Nékojita FuFu is a miniature robot designed to attach to your mug, bowl, or plate, and it uses a built-in fan powered by an algorithm to mimic how people blow on hot drinks and food to cool it down. It can cool them to a comfortable temperature in just five minutes.

Scroll down to relive the year through products that are innovative, eye-pleasing, and generally make our lives brighter. We’ve divided the 40 most creative products we saw, and featured, in 2025 into categories including animals, art, home, style, technology, and toys.

Products for Animals

Your pet should look as fashionable as you do—at least, that’s what Adidas thinks. The apparel brand created a streetwear collection with fall looks for our furry friends. Beyond clothing, another favorite product was a cat perch that won’t detract from the aesthetics of your home. In fact, itll elevate it—literally and figuratively.

 

Pet Streetwear

 

Elevated Cat Bed

Elevated Cat Bed

Ergo Purrch | $189

 

3D Art Cat Bed

3D Art Cat Bed

Paws Love | $95

 

Birdfy Bath Pro

Smart Bird Bath

Birdfy | $239.99

 

Art-Inspired Items

Whether you’re an artist or an art enthusiast, 2025 had something for everyone. When it comes to supplies, the Chompsaw Cardboard Cutting Tool is a boon for anyone who works with cardboard; it’s like a power tool but for cardboard. If you prefer to experience art rather than to make it, the Wes Anderson Archive DVD set was released this year. It includes 10 films by the iconic director over 25 years. 

 

Chompsaw Cardboard Cutting Tool

Chompsaw Cardboard Cutting Tool

Chompsaw | $249

 

Pastel Colorbrush

Pastel Colorbrush

Snifty | $18

 

Art Studio Bag

Studio Bag

Soolla | $59

 

25° Ruler Fold-X

 

Colors of Oasis Poster

Colors of Oasis poster

Dorothy | $39.55

 

The Wes Anderson Archive: 10 Films, 25 Years

The Wes Anderson Archive: 10 Films, 25 Years

Wes Anderson | $349.99

 

Disco Ball Animal Sculptures

Disco Ball Animal Sculptures

Disco Heads | $343.45+

 

Plush Flowers

 

Stuff for Your Home

Fun and funky made the list for the “home” category this year. Individual items help to make our interior spaces more enjoyable, whether through color, form, or humor. The IKEA meatball plate encapsulates all three. The colorful ceramic dish was designed to hold 11 of the stores signature meatballs—and nothing more.

 

Wooden Cuckoo Clock

Unique Modern Cuckoo Clock - Multi Colored

Woodmess | $545

 

Sculptural Table Lamp

Sculptural Table Lamp

Litniture | $115.31

 

Deviled Egg Mirror

Deviled Egg Mirror

Bogus Bites | $124.99

 

Geometric Tufted Rug

Geometric Tufted Rug

Farouche Studio | $326.01

 

Meatball Plate

 

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends

Glass Art Souvenirs | $273

 

Dome Gen 2 Pizza Oven

Dome Gen 2 Pizza Oven

Gozney | $2,299.99

 

Minimalist Hanging Lamp

Minimalist Hanging Lamp

Carvwoods | $95+

 

Mr. Doodle x Kleenex Collaboration

Mr. Doodle x Kleenex Collaboration

Kleenex | £12

 

HyperCube-SE Light and Sound Cube

HyperCube-SE Light and Sound Cube

Hyperspace Lighting Company | $210

 

Nékojita FuFu Mini Robot

 

Custom-Made Pojagi Curtain

Custom-Made Pojagi Curtain

itosashiko | $95+

 

2025 Style

You don’t need a massive wardrobe revamp to look stylish. For proof, just look at what’s in our style category. The Vinyl Record Player Automatic Watch, for instance, is inspired by the legendary Technics SL-1200 turntables that will keep you in rhythm throughout the day.

 

Vinyl Record Automatic Watch

Vinyl Record Automatic Watch

AndoAndoAndo | $466

 

Large Orchid Earrings

Large Orchid Earrings

Marcela Lopez Art | $140

 

Sea Memories Statement Ring

Sea Memories Statement Ring

Jam Inc. | $106.53

 

Takashi Murakami x Casetify Collaboration

 

Technology

Technology can be great, and then other times… not so great. Our top picks this year make life better without requiring hours of scrolling on your phone, like jamming on LiberLive’s stringless smart guitar.  But if you feel yourself getting pulled into a 50-part TikTok series, try Brick—an anti-distraction device that keeps you from wasting the afternoon on social media and other addictive apps.

 

Stringless Smart Guitar

Stringless Smart Guitar

LiberLive | $499

 

Skymill Kinetic Weather Sculpture

 

Sleek Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bang & Olufsen | $320

 

Retro-Style Kodak Camera Keychain

Retro-Style Kodak Camera Keychain

Kodak | $29.99

 

Brick Anti-Distraction Phone Tool

Brick Anti-Distraction Phone Tool

Brick | $59

 

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

Wokeface | $25

 

Tri-Fold Mini Projector

Tri-Fold Mini Projector

Aurzen | $299.99

 

Toys and Games

Card games, LEGOs, figurines—yes, we have the staples of childhood covered. All of our picks, however, have something adults will love. Take the Little People Collector and MoMA Salvador Dalí Figure Set, for instance. These are tiny toys with a grown-up twist; theyve been reimagined as Salvador Dalí.

 

Tropical Aquarium Kit

Tropical Aquarium Kit

LEGO | $479.99

 

Venus Williams Barbie Doll

Venus Williams Barbie Doll

Mattel | $38

 

Little People Collector x MoMA Salvador Dalí Figure Set

Little People Collector x MoMA Salvador Dalí Figure Set

Mattel Creations and MoMA | $30

 

OBEY RED Playing Cards

OBEY RED Playing Cards

Theory11 | $19.95

 

Death Star Kit

Death Star Kit

LEGO | $999.99

