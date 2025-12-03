Best of 2025: 40 Creative Products That Earned a Spot in Our Cart This Year

The products we choose to have in our homes and wear on our bodies say a lot about who we are. They communicate the colors we like and the aesthetics we appreciate, but they can also speak to our identity. Think about it in terms of yourself. Do you like vintage? Are you an early adopter of technology? Would people describe you as practical with a whimsical streak? In 2025, we found products that are answers to all of those questions and more; items that are clever, beautiful, useful, and sometimes even a little silly.
One way to categorize popular products of 2025 is into two ways: analog and digital. On the analog side, toy companies like Mattel and LEGO launched items that are fun for kids while appealing to adults, too. Mattel honored tennis legend Venus Williams with a Barbie doll donning her iconic 2007 all-white outfit from the Wimbledon final. Another favorite product was a LEGO creation mimicking a tropical aquarium that features an array of creatures, including a clownfish and crab. But best of all, it can all be brought to life by rotating different dials and cranks.
We can’t escape the pull of technology in our list of the best products of 2025, as it’s often helpful and also adds a bit of magic to something that’s otherwise ordinary. Skymill is a great example of that. It’s a retrofuturistic kinetic sculpture that changes with the weather to bring you the latest forecast. Yes, you could look at your weather app, but Skymill is engaging and beautiful, using real-time data it gets via wi-fi.
Another product made a splash in the digital realm this year, particularly at the Consumer Electronics Show. Nékojita FuFu is a miniature robot designed to attach to your mug, bowl, or plate, and it uses a built-in fan powered by an algorithm to mimic how people blow on hot drinks and food to cool it down. It can cool them to a comfortable temperature in just five minutes.
Scroll down to relive the year through products that are innovative, eye-pleasing, and generally make our lives brighter. We’ve divided the 40 most creative products we saw, and featured, in 2025 into categories including animals, art, home, style, technology, and toys.
Products for Animals
Your pet should look as fashionable as you do—at least, that’s what Adidas thinks. The apparel brand created a streetwear collection with fall looks for our furry friends. Beyond clothing, another favorite product was a cat perch that won’t detract from the aesthetics of your home. In fact, it’ll elevate it—literally and figuratively.
Pet Streetwear
Elevated Cat Bed
3D Art Cat Bed
Birdfy Bath Pro
Art-Inspired Items
Whether you’re an artist or an art enthusiast, 2025 had something for everyone. When it comes to supplies, the Chompsaw Cardboard Cutting Tool is a boon for anyone who works with cardboard; it’s like a power tool but for cardboard. If you prefer to experience art rather than to make it, the Wes Anderson Archive DVD set was released this year. It includes 10 films by the iconic director over 25 years.
Chompsaw Cardboard Cutting Tool
Pastel Colorbrush
Art Studio Bag
25° Ruler Fold-X
Colors of Oasis Poster
The Wes Anderson Archive: 10 Films, 25 Years
Disco Ball Animal Sculptures
Plush Flowers
Stuff for Your Home
Fun and funky made the list for the “home” category this year. Individual items help to make our interior spaces more enjoyable, whether through color, form, or humor. The IKEA meatball plate encapsulates all three. The colorful ceramic dish was designed to hold 11 of the store’s signature meatballs—and nothing more.
Wooden Cuckoo Clock
Sculptural Table Lamp
Deviled Egg Mirror
Geometric Tufted Rug
Meatball Plate
Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends
Dome Gen 2 Pizza Oven
Minimalist Hanging Lamp
Mr. Doodle x Kleenex Collaboration
HyperCube-SE Light and Sound Cube
Nékojita FuFu Mini Robot
Custom-Made Pojagi Curtain
2025 Style
You don’t need a massive wardrobe revamp to look stylish. For proof, just look at what’s in our style category. The Vinyl Record Player Automatic Watch, for instance, is inspired by the legendary Technics SL-1200 turntables that will keep you in rhythm throughout the day.
Vinyl Record Automatic Watch
Large Orchid Earrings
Sea Memories Statement Ring
Takashi Murakami x Casetify Collaboration
Technology
Technology can be great, and then other times… not so great. Our top picks this year make life better without requiring hours of scrolling on your phone, like jamming on LiberLive’s stringless smart guitar. But if you feel yourself getting pulled into a 50-part TikTok series, try Brick—an anti-distraction device that keeps you from wasting the afternoon on social media and other addictive apps.
Stringless Smart Guitar
Skymill Kinetic Weather Sculpture
Sleek Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Retro-Style Kodak Camera Keychain
Brick Anti-Distraction Phone Tool
Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter
Tri-Fold Mini Projector
Toys and Games
Card games, LEGOs, figurines—yes, we have the staples of childhood covered. All of our picks, however, have something adults will love. Take the Little People Collector and MoMA Salvador Dalí Figure Set, for instance. These are tiny toys with a grown-up twist; they’ve been reimagined as Salvador Dalí.
Tropical Aquarium Kit
Venus Williams Barbie Doll
Little People Collector x MoMA Salvador Dalí Figure Set
OBEY RED Playing Cards
Death Star Kit
