10 Hi-Tech Indoor Gardens That’ll Help You Easily Grow Your Own Food

Growing a garden is easier than you think. Even if you live in a place that lacks outdoor space, technology has made it possible to cultivate the likes of lettuce and tomatoes from the comfort of your home. These innovative indoor gardens are great for beginners as they often take the guesswork out of growing, and they are stylishly designed to look great in any contemporary kitchen.

There are many varieties of designs and indoor garden setups, but they often share some characteristics. Many use a pod-planting system, in which the seeds are packaged in compact capsules that you then drop into the garden system. (This means no messy planting!) In addition to pods, technology is at the forefront of these products. Automated lighting and watering are often standard, and many gardens are controlled by an app to let you monitor your plants from your phone. It’s planting made easy.

Scroll down to see some of the top-rated indoor gardens that are sleek to boot.

Grow your own indoor garden when you use one of these stylish, technology-focused products.

Triple Family Garden

Made by the company Rise, this massive indoor garden is great if you’re looking to grow a lot of fresh produce. The multi-tiered system allows you to cultivate 36 plants; and by upgrading their pod system, you could yield as many as 108 plants. You can shop their selection of seeds that range from herbs to vegetables.

Looking for something smaller? Rise makes Single and Double Family Gardens.

EVE Small Smart Hydroponic Indoor Garden

If you’re searching for a garden that is as stylish as it is practical, look no further than the EVE Small Start garden. At 57 inches tall, it looks like a cabinet that just happens to grow over 200 different plants and up to seven pounds of fresh greens a month. Growing is controlled via an app with automated lighting and watering. And perhaps best of all, there’s no soil to contend with, so there’ll be no mess.

Farm 12 XL Kit

While many indoor gardens fit comfortably on a table or counter, the Farm 12 XL Kit can stand on its own. It is 46 inches tall and has the capability to grow up to 12 plants indoors all year long. The extra height has a distinct advantage; you can cultivate full-size varieties of peppers, tomatoes, and more.

Smart Garden Grow Kit

Whether you lack a green thumb or just your own “plot of ground,” the Smart Garden Grow Kit by Click and Grow allows you to grow one type of herb in just three simple steps: plug in the device, insert the seed pods, and water once a month. The system will deliver enough light via automated LEDs as well as nutrients and oxygen through its soil.

Smart Kitchen Multi-Herb Garden

Think of this like the Smart Garden Grow Kit’s big sibling. This one works the same way as its smaller counterpart but can hold multiple types of plants. You’ll fill the water tank every three weeks and adjust the lighting as necessary to accommodate plant growth speeds. With each seed pod, you can start harvesting plants in about a month and can do so with the same pod for six months.

Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Grow up to six plants at a time with AeroGarden’s indoor kit. It uses a seed pod system making it easy to just pop in the herbs you want. The control panel tells you when to add water and reminds you to add plant food. The system will also turn the lights off and on for optimal growth.

Hydroponics Growing System

Grow seven plants at the same time with this Hydroponics Growing System by iDOO. It boasts high-performance growth lights suitable for cultivating veggies in any weather. This kit is adjustable in height and allows for plants as tall as 14.5 inches. It’s highly rated and buyers talk about its sleek design and ease of use as big pluses for this system.

Window Herb Garden

While many indoor gardens come with lighting, this Window Herb Garden is meant to be placed near the sun. This one is great if you want to be a little more involved with your garden. It’s self-watering with an indicator of when it’s time to fill up again and comes with fiber soil, but you'll want to add some fertilizer in order to make sure your plants—which you supply, no pods—are growing their best.

Stackable LED Indoor Garden Kit

Here’s another kit that is a bit more hands-on. This stackable design comes equipped with space to hold your potted veggies and herbs, and each row has sunlight-simulated LED lights with an automatic timer to make sure that your plants are getting the right amount of sun.

Vegepod Raised Garden Bed

The Vegepod Raised Garden Bed is a fantastic option if you’re interested in having a garden bed but don’t have space. (Although this is large enough that you’ll want to put it in a courtyard or on a balcony.) The Vegepod is a self-watering system that comes with a protective cover to create its own microclimate that results in a “superior growing environment” while also shielding the plants from bugs and animals.

Related Articles:

37 Garden-Themed Gifts That Are Perfect for Plant Lovers

NASA-Inspired Indoor Garden Grows Vegetables Using Zero-Gravity Technology

Innovative Self-Watering Indoor Garden Grows 90 Fruits and Veggies at a Time