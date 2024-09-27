Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River

UFOs are best known as saucers zipping through the skies in sci-fi films, but thanks to clever YouTuber Tran Long Ho from the Mr Ho Thanh Che channel, they may now actually roam our world’s bodies of water. The Vietnamese inventor recently built a UFO-shaped motorized boat from scratch, devoting hours on end to its design, construction, and testing. The result is impressive and thrilling to watch.

The YouTuber documents the entire process in a revealing hour-long video that has since gone viral. It all begins with the tracing of the simple circular shape of a flying saucer base on the floor. He then picks a few pieces from his large metal scrap pile and begins welding them together to create a large arm for shaping the entire structure.

One of the most striking reveals of this watercraft is that Ho and his team appear to build the body of the vehicle out of what looks like regular sand. The innovative inventor does use cement to harden the main frame, but he then returns to a sand and cement mixture to sculpt a mold for a fiberglass shell for the saucer’s body.

Despite all its earthly components, the UFO jet boat looks like a mysterious flying object that has landed on Earth from some other galaxy. This is heightened by some design and safety choices the YouTuber made, including the installation of steel frames to secure the body. Ho also added hexagonal cutouts made from wood onto the cabin frame for insulation, hexagonal windows covered with acrylic and solar panels, and LED lights to illuminate inside the vessel as he navigates with a board of controls.

In a little over an hour, the video reveals the amount of imagination, skill, diligence, and time Ho has put into this ambitious project. In the end, he put his UFO jet boat to test on the river, speeding over the water. Although cramped, the cockpit is flawlessly designed—something alien visitors would surely applaud. To check out the entire process, check out Mr Ho Thanh Che's video, above.

Mr Ho Thanh Che: YouTube

h/t: [Yanko Design]

