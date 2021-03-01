Home / Entertainment

Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes

By Sara Barnes on March 1, 2021

 

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. As has become custom during the pandemic, the red carpet affair was scrapped for a safer remote ceremony. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared together, but it was all digital fancy footwork—each hosted from opposite coasts (New York and Los Angeles, respectively). So without the usual fanfare—and after-parties—what happened to the iconic InStyle Elevator? It turns out that COVID-19 couldn’t stop the fashion magazine; like the rest of the Golden Globes, the Art-Deco lift was adapted for the virtual stage.

For the 2021 affair, celebrities pre-recorded themselves at home but acted as if they were in the elevator. Many donned fancy attire and showed off their gowns on the InStyle Instagramsimilar to years prior. But then there were other famous folks who took advantage of this unique situation to create elevator videos that were downright bizarre. Tyra Banks took the prize for most unconventional; she chose to crop the recording close to her face while waving her hair and glasses. The “entrance” was all her own.

In addition to the virtual aspect of the InStyle Elevator, there was another change this year. For the first time ever, the magazine allowed viewers to participate at home. “Yes, we've been home for a year. But it doesn't have to feel like it. For the Golden Globes, we're excited to bring the infamous InStyle Elevator to you,” Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown said. “Along with a brilliant roster of celebrities and nominees, we'll reveal on the night of, you can create your own elevator video at home. Don't be subtle: we'll be watching!”

If you’d like to make your fabulous elevator entrance, find the magazine’s custom Instagram filter called #InStyleElevator.

The InStyle Elevator was back for the 78th Golden Globes—but with a twist. It was entirely digital with celebrities pre-recording their entrances.

 

Nicola Coughlan

 

Liza Koshy

 

Sydney Sweeney

 

Andra Day

 

Eiza Gonzalez

 

Kate Hudson

 

Cynthia Nixon

 

Elle Fanning

 

Carey Mulligan

 

Lana Condor

 

Jon Batiste

 

Jane Levy

 

Storm Reid

 

Laverne Cox

 

While many folks were dressed from head to toe, others preferred a more casual approach.

 

Lucy Hale

 

Shay Mitchell

 

And some were in a league all their own.

 

Tyra Banks

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
