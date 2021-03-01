Celebrities Film Virtual “Entrances” for the Iconic ‘Instyle Elevator’ at the Golden Globes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. As has become custom during the pandemic, the red carpet affair was scrapped for a safer remote ceremony. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared together, but it was all digital fancy footwork—each hosted from opposite coasts (New York and Los Angeles, respectively). So without the usual fanfare—and after-parties—what happened to the iconic InStyle Elevator? It turns out that COVID-19 couldn’t stop the fashion magazine; like the rest of the Golden Globes, the Art-Deco lift was adapted for the virtual stage.

For the 2021 affair, celebrities pre-recorded themselves at home but acted as if they were in the elevator. Many donned fancy attire and showed off their gowns on the InStyle Instagram—similar to years prior. But then there were other famous folks who took advantage of this unique situation to create elevator videos that were downright bizarre. Tyra Banks took the prize for most unconventional; she chose to crop the recording close to her face while waving her hair and glasses. The “entrance” was all her own.

In addition to the virtual aspect of the InStyle Elevator, there was another change this year. For the first time ever, the magazine allowed viewers to participate at home. “Yes, we've been home for a year. But it doesn't have to feel like it. For the Golden Globes, we're excited to bring the infamous InStyle Elevator to you,” Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown said. “Along with a brilliant roster of celebrities and nominees, we'll reveal on the night of, you can create your own elevator video at home. Don't be subtle: we'll be watching!”

If you’d like to make your fabulous elevator entrance, find the magazine’s custom Instagram filter called #InStyleElevator.

The InStyle Elevator was back for the 78th Golden Globes—but with a twist. It was entirely digital with celebrities pre-recording their entrances.

Nicola Coughlan

Liza Koshy

Sydney Sweeney

Andra Day

Eiza Gonzalez

Kate Hudson

Cynthia Nixon

Elle Fanning

Carey Mulligan

Lana Condor

Jon Batiste

Jane Levy

Storm Reid

Laverne Cox

While many folks were dressed from head to toe, others preferred a more casual approach.

Lucy Hale

Shay Mitchell

And some were in a league all their own.

Tyra Banks

