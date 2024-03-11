Home / Entertainment

British Royal Mint Pays Tribute to George Michael With a Series of Collectible Coins

By Regina Sienra on March 11, 2024

George Michael is one of the biggest musical icons of the 80s. Both his solo hits and the ones he released with WHAM! came to define the music of the time, and continue to make their way to the airwaves four decades after they came out. To pay tribute to this legendary singer-songwriter, the Royal Mint has released a series of collectible coins featuring Michael's likeness.

Available in different precious-metal versions as well as a variety of colors, the coin shows Michael wearing sunglasses and a jacket with an upturned collar. The background is a graphic visualization of the refrain of Michael's song “Faith.” Additionally, the £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Color Coin and the 1oz Silver Proof Color Coin feature details in black and red, colors that, according to the Royal Mint, the singer used “prominently” throughout his career.

“From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design,” says Sandra Deiana, designer of the George Michael coin.”I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression—I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses. It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael's song.”

The George Michael coin is part of The Royal Mint's music legends series, which also includes David Bowie, Elton John, and Queen. Like all coins issued by the Royal Mint, the George Michael limited-edition coin is legal tender, and its reverse features a picture of King Charles III.

The design was approved by Michael's estate and also marks 2023 as the year that his holiday song “Last Christmas” reached number one on the UK charts, 39 years after its initial release. “On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honored that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins,” said a spokesperson from Michael's estate in a statement. “He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”

The Royal Mint: Website

All images via The Royal Mint.

