Illustrated Cloud Creatures Creep Through Rural Landscapes Like Gigantic Ghosts

Clouds can be pretty gloomy, but these misty creatures by Barcelona-based Vorja Sánchez are particularly ominous. In his ongoing series, Interventions, Sánchez transforms rural landscapes into dream-like terrains that appear to be home to a whole host of ghostly characters.

Sánchez begins by taking photos of his nearby countryside. He then uses a fine-line pen with white ink to meticulously hand-draw his wispy characters into the scene. Each cloud creature appears to emerge from the fog and grasp onto hills and forests with their nebulous limbs and sprawling, thread-like fingers. Their huge black eyes look like swirling vortexes that are trying to lure in unsuspecting hikers and farm animals.

Despite their strange, phantom-like appearance, perhaps Sánchez’s cloud creatures are misunderstood. Many appear shy, wary, and even gentle. Their vortex-like eyes could be interpreted as sinister, but they also give each character a kind of cute and curious expression. Perhaps these otherworldly creatures come in peace!

Check out Sánchez’s Interventions series below and find more from his portfolio on his website. If you love his illustrations, you can buy them as prints via his online store.

Artist Vorja Sánchez illustrates ghostly, cloud-like creatures that appear to have taken over rural landscapes.

Each sprawling character is hand-drawn on top of a photograph.

Vorja Sánchez: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vorja Sánchez.

Related Articles:

Artist Draws Monsters Bursting Out of Phones of People Staring at Their Screens

Artist Illustrates ‘Fear’ as a Misunderstood Monster That Just Needs Love and Acceptance

Artist Turns Medieval Monsters from Illuminated Manuscripts into Colorful Piñatas