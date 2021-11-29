Home / Art

Illustrated Cloud Creatures Creep Through Rural Landscapes Like Gigantic Ghosts

By Emma Taggart on November 29, 2021
Interventions by Vorja Sánchez

Clouds can be pretty gloomy, but these misty creatures by Barcelona-based Vorja Sánchez are particularly ominous. In his ongoing series, Interventions, Sánchez transforms rural landscapes into dream-like terrains that appear to be home to a whole host of ghostly characters.

Sánchez begins by taking photos of his nearby countryside. He then uses a fine-line pen with white ink to meticulously hand-draw his wispy characters into the scene. Each cloud creature appears to emerge from the fog and grasp onto hills and forests with their nebulous limbs and sprawling, thread-like fingers. Their huge black eyes look like swirling vortexes that are trying to lure in unsuspecting hikers and farm animals.

Despite their strange, phantom-like appearance, perhaps Sánchez’s cloud creatures are misunderstood. Many appear shy, wary, and even gentle. Their vortex-like eyes could be interpreted as sinister, but they also give each character a kind of cute and curious expression. Perhaps these otherworldly creatures come in peace!

Check out Sánchez’s Interventions series below and find more from his portfolio on his website. If you love his illustrations, you can buy them as prints via his online store.

Artist Vorja Sánchez illustrates ghostly, cloud-like creatures that appear to have taken over rural landscapes.

Interventions by Vorja Sánchez

Each sprawling character is hand-drawn on top of a photograph.

Interventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezInterventions by Vorja SánchezVorja Sánchez: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vorja Sánchez.

Related Articles:

Artist Draws Monsters Bursting Out of Phones of People Staring at Their Screens

Artist Illustrates ‘Fear’ as a Misunderstood Monster That Just Needs Love and Acceptance

Artist Turns Medieval Monsters from Illuminated Manuscripts into Colorful Piñatas

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Captures Full Sequence of Longest Partial Eclipse in Over 500 Years
Calligrapher Creates Intricate Butterfly Drawing Filled With Countless Symbols and Ornate Patterns
Frida Kahlo Painting Sells for $34.9 Million, Breaks Record for Most Expensive Latin American Art
Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight
Wildlife Reimagined in Technicolor Dreamscapes Highlight Human’s Disconnection From Nature
Photographer Zooms in on the “Hidden Beauty” of Small Seeds and Fruits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Benjamin Shine on His Unexpected Collaboration With Tulle [Podcast]
Cyclist Bikes Hundreds of Miles to Sketch Elaborate Drawings Using GPS Routes
Circling the Zoetrope, a Victorian Animation Toy That Helped Shape the Future of Cinema
Stunning Photography Book Highlights the Haunting Beauty of Forgotten Places
Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand
75-Year-Old Artist Memorializes His Late Cat in Scenes of Giant Topiary Gardens

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.