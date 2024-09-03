Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Mysterious and Macabre Oil Paintings of People Shrouded in Textiles

By Jessica Stewart on September 3, 2024

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Swedish artist Markus Åkesson is perhaps best known for his mysterious and slightly macabre paintings, which feature people shrouded in patterned textiles. The textiles, also designed by Åkesson, are covered in motifs inspired by history, from engravings by Albrecht Durer to paintings by Hans Holbein. As a result, his oil paintings form a dialogue with the past.

Painted with precision, Åkesson's work is incredibly realistic. Each fold of the fabric hints at the model's features, creating intrigue as the viewer attempts to decipher what is happening. Central to his work, the textiles have always fascinated him as they represent “a sense of security because of their predictability.”

“Dreams and the interpretation of dreams have always intrigued me, and I have read both Freud and Jung,” he shares. “I’m fascinated by how symbols are created and how they change.”

This clearly shines through in his paintings, which are filled with symbolism woven into the textiles' imagery. From the skulls and skeletons of recent work, which perhaps are a nod to memento mori, to floral motifs that harken back to the Arts and Crafts movement, Åkesson's oil paintings are a feast for the eyes.

Each piece is a mystery just waiting to unfold, and as viewers, we are pulled into this dreamlike world where it is our job to find the answers. In doing so, we are playing right into Åkesson's hands. “My work is about identity, beauty, and the secret as a concept,” the painter tells My Modern Met.

Scroll down to see even more of the artist's incredible oil paintings, and to keep up with his work, you can follow Åkesson on Instagram.

Swedish artist Markus Åkesson is known for his mysterious and slightly macabre oil paintings.

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

The canvases feature models shrouded in patterned textiles.

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

These textiles, which the artist also creates, are inspired by art history.

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Markus Åkesson Oil Painting of Hooded Figure

Markus Akesson posing next to one of his oil paintings

Markus Åkesson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Markus Åkesson.

Related Articles:

“Eye-Catching” Oil Paintings Capture the Power of a Gaze

Ethereal Figures Emerge From Fragmented Metallic Backgrounds

Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings

Hyperrealistic Artworks Are an Intriguing Portal to Their Subjects Inner Worlds

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings
Oil Painting of Sir David Attenborough Is Revealed in Celebration of His 40 Years of Work
Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings
Ukrainian Artist Captures the Beauty and Power of the Ocean in Sweeping Oil Paintings
Stunning Oil Paintings of Mysterious Children Lost in Thought
Delightful Oil Paintings Highlight the Dreamy Colors and Textures of Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Slumbering Woman’s Dreams Come to Life in Iris Scott’s Enchanting Finger Painting
Painter Transforms Vintage Oil Artworks Into Playfully Pixelated Paintings
Large-Scale Oil Paintings Capture the Duality of the Ocean’s Power and Tranquility
Artist Uses Oil Paint to Create Expressive Portraits of Birds
Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings
Stunning Patterned Paintings Actually Have Hidden Faces Within Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.