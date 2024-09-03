Mysterious and Macabre Oil Paintings of People Shrouded in Textiles

Swedish artist Markus Åkesson is perhaps best known for his mysterious and slightly macabre paintings, which feature people shrouded in patterned textiles. The textiles, also designed by Åkesson, are covered in motifs inspired by history, from engravings by Albrecht Durer to paintings by Hans Holbein. As a result, his oil paintings form a dialogue with the past.

Painted with precision, Åkesson's work is incredibly realistic. Each fold of the fabric hints at the model's features, creating intrigue as the viewer attempts to decipher what is happening. Central to his work, the textiles have always fascinated him as they represent “a sense of security because of their predictability.”

“Dreams and the interpretation of dreams have always intrigued me, and I have read both Freud and Jung,” he shares. “I’m fascinated by how symbols are created and how they change.”

This clearly shines through in his paintings, which are filled with symbolism woven into the textiles' imagery. From the skulls and skeletons of recent work, which perhaps are a nod to memento mori, to floral motifs that harken back to the Arts and Crafts movement, Åkesson's oil paintings are a feast for the eyes.

Each piece is a mystery just waiting to unfold, and as viewers, we are pulled into this dreamlike world where it is our job to find the answers. In doing so, we are playing right into Åkesson's hands. “My work is about identity, beauty, and the secret as a concept,” the painter tells My Modern Met.

Scroll down to see even more of the artist's incredible oil paintings, and to keep up with his work, you can follow Åkesson on Instagram.

Swedish artist Markus Åkesson is known for his mysterious and slightly macabre oil paintings.

The canvases feature models shrouded in patterned textiles.

These textiles, which the artist also creates, are inspired by art history.

Markus Åkesson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Markus Åkesson.

Related Articles :

“Eye-Catching” Oil Paintings Capture the Power of a Gaze

Ethereal Figures Emerge From Fragmented Metallic Backgrounds

Classical Realism and Surreal Abstraction Collide in Monumental Oil Paintings

Hyperrealistic Artworks Are an Intriguing Portal to Their Subjects Inner Worlds