Iris van Herpen’s Nature-Inspired, Sculptural Garments Will Be on Display in Brooklyn

Working at the intersection of art, sustainability, and science, Iris van Herpen is one of the most innovative fashion designers working today. The Dutch designer is known for using innovative materials and techniques to create otherworldly haute couture garments that reflect the dynamic systems of the natural world. Her upcoming exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses, showcases over 140 of her creations made over the last 19 years.

Fascinated by the complexity of nature, van Herpen creates sculptural garments that look just like coral reefs, branching trees, and fungal forms. The Sculpting the Senses exhibition is divided into sections, each exploring a different theme, including the fluidity of water, the physics of motion, how we perceive sound and light, and the interconnectedness of nature. Together, the displays explore how the body moves through space, how fashion connects to the environment, and what the future of the body might look like in a rapidly changing world.

Van Herpen’s garments will be presented alongside contemporary artworks and designs by Philip Beesley, Rogan Brown, Casey Curran, Kim Keever, and Nick Knight, as well as scientific artifacts and natural history specimens including coral, fossils, and skeletons. The exhibition will also include recreated elements of van Herpen’s atelier, offering visitors insight into her fascinating processes.

The Sculpting the Senses exhibition will run from May 16 to December 6, 2026. Find out more on the Brooklyn Museum Website.

All images via the Brooklyn Museum.