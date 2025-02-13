Home / Design / Style

The Louvre’s First-Ever Fashion Exhibition Is a Sprawling Ode to Haute Couture’s Lavish History

By Eva Baron on February 13, 2025
Louvre Couture Exhibition

Dior (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus, courtesy of the Louvre)

There are few other cities that match the exquisite style and glamour of Paris. It’s only fitting, then, that the Louvre has staged an exhibition focusing on one of the most remarkable characteristics for which the city is known: fashion.

Louvre Couture serves as the museum’s first-ever exhibition solely dedicated to fashion. The show is as unprecedented as it is grand, compiling more than 100 carefully curated pieces from 45 iconic fashion houses, such as Prada, Alexander McQueen, Dior, and Iris van Herpen. Taken in its entirety, this astounding selection explores over 60 years of haute couture, alongside historical artifacts, timepieces, and garments.

Featured items demonstrate an impressive range, showcasing a variety of textures, silhouettes, and techniques. A Louis Vuitton jacket, for instance, mimics classical fashion, incorporating a floral pattern over a smooth, glossy blue fabric. The mannequin upon which the jacket is draped stands inside a room overflowing with decorative chairs, vases, pedestals, and wall trimmings, perfectly complementing its surroundings.

Other garments veer toward contemporary forms. A dress by the Japanese brand Undercover maintains a playful silhouette, boasting puffy, black sleeves, a silky cape, and a thigh-length skirt that resembles a honeycomb. A Balenciaga outfit pairs a sleek and traditional black dress with an oversized hat, perched upon the mannequin's head like an upside-down bowl.

As the world’s largest museum, the Louvre has been able to spread out the exhibition across its 9,000-square-foot space. Showrooms thoughtfully combine existing elements with Louvre Couture’s garments, generating insightful and at times surprising juxtapositions. A decadent, crinkled Dior dress can be found, for example, within a massive room with its walls painted red. With its dramatic blue dress and Roman-inspired accessories, the mannequin seamlessly blends in with the bold and imposing objects sprinkled throughout the space.

Louvre Couture will also involve a fundraising element. In March, a gala will take place during Paris Fashion Week, during which guests will dine among classical sculptures in the Cour Marly before celebrating beneath I.M. Pei’s iconic pyramid.

“This exhibition is intended to show the extent to which these works, just like paintings, photography, cinema, literature, sculpture, and dance, serve as vibrant sources of inspiration for creators working in another essential area of contemporary artistic expression: fashion,” Olivier Gabet, the exhibition’s curator, writes in the Louvre Couture catalog.

Indeed, Louvre Couture accomplishes that intention, proving the enduring appeal of fashion and its impact upon artistry across time and space.

Louvre Couture is now on view at the Louvre until July 21, 2025. To learn more about the exhibition, visit the Louvre website.

The Louvre has opened its first-ever exhibition solely dedicated to fashion and the lavish history of haute couture.

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Jean-Paul Gaultier (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Detail of Jean-Paul Gaultier dress (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Chanel (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Details of Chanel dress (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

The exhibition, titled Louvre Couture, unites over 100 designs from 45 iconic fashion houses, ranging from Dior to Gucci.

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Dior (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Louis Vuitton (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus, courtesy of the Louvre)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Rick Owens (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

Garments featured in Louvre Couture can be found throughout the Louvre's 9,000-square-foot space, allowing for exciting and at times surprising juxtapositions between existing collections.

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Undercover (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus, courtesy of the Louvre)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus, courtesy of the Louvre)

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Versace (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus, courtesy of the Louvre)

The exhibition will also feature a fundraising gala during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Louvre Couture Exhibition

Balenciaga (Photo: Nicolas Mathéus)

The Louvre: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Louvre.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Parallel Universes and Fantastical Worlds for Top Fashion Brands Through Digital Collage [Interview]

Powerful Portraits Explore Zimbabwean Identities Through High Fashion

Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District
Fashion Designer Redefines the Limits of the Body Through Her Dynamic and Inventive Haute-Couture Garments
Zendaya Stars in Colorful Campaign for Relaunch of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Line
Takashi Murakami Collaborates With Louis Vuitton To Bring Back Iconic Colorful Accessories From the 2000s
Clothing Brand Prints Tags With Faces of Workers Who Make Each Garment
Ultra-Light Pocket-Sized Daypack Lets You Travel Light and Go Green

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

28 Autumnal Accessories To Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Fashion Influencer Styles Outfits Inspired by Countries Around the World for His “High Fashion Olympics”
73-Year-Old Model Rosa Saito Stuns the Fashion World, Defying Social Conventions About Age
23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion
Olympic Champion Simone Biles Fires Back at Negative Comments About Her Hair and Her Team
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.