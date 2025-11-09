Immersive Exhibition Invites Viewers Into Two Decades of Armani’s High Fashion World

Giorgio Armani was one of the most beloved haute couture designers in the world. Since rising to prominence in the 1980s, his name has become synonymous with timeless elegance. While the fashion icon sadly passed away in September 2025, his legacy will live forever. One of the best settings to take it all in is Milan, a city described as the beating heart of the Armani universe. There, the exhibit Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025: Twenty Years of Haute Couture, curated by Armani himself, captures the evolution of his artistic vision.

The exhibition is hosted at Armani/Silos, a venue open to the public and devoted to spotlighting Armani’s career and creative process. Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025 has its roots in the Giorgio Armani Privé collection, which debuted in Paris in 2005. It was a watershed moment for the Italian designer, as it birthed a unique perspective on Armani style. Comprising different yet complementary ready-to-wear pieces, it established a singular and polished aesthetic that became recognizable worldwide.

“Twenty years of Giorgio Armani Privé have been an extraordinary, liberating journey,” said Armani via a press statement before his passing. “Now, I want to share it with a wider audience, inviting them into this dream of mine, a dream of dresses woven from imagination and grace. A very special world that takes on new meaning in this exhibition.”

The pieces in the exhibition form an anthology of all the Couture collections, arranged in a sequence that reflects how the brand expanded while staying true to its principles. It is also a reflection of Armani’s vision; it’s grounded but dreamy, resulting in an alluring aesthetic that has charmed the most selective style icons out there. A celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, the embellished gowns look straight off a Hollywood red carpet.

This is translated in the exhibit with a lighting motif. Bouncing off gemstones, light doubles as a nod to innovation and an accessory on its own, bringing a pearly glow to the surfaces it touches. The immersive experience, pitched as a “sensory journey,” has the Armani touch down to the scent: Bois d’Encens, the crown jewel of the Armani Privé fragrance, is diffused throughout the space. It also features an original soundtrack created especially for the exhibition by musical trio L’Antidote.

“The exhibition explores the themes of a vision in which pure form and precious fabrics celebrate beauty in a tale told in the present. Because, when they are authentic, fashion creations are timeless,” writes Armani/Silos. Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025: Twenty Years of Haute Couture is open until December 28, 2025.

To stay up to date with this experience, visit the Armani/Silos website.

Take a look inside the exhibit:

Exhibition Information :

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025, Twenty Years of Haute Couture

May 21-December 28, 2025

Armani/Silos

V. Ambrogio Bergognone da Fossano, 40. Milan, Italy

Armani Silos: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Armani Silos.

