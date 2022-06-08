Home / Entertainment / Music

This French Family of Musicians Is on a Sold Out Tour in Latin America

By Margherita Cole on June 8, 2022
Isaac et Nora Tour Latin America

A family of musicians from a small town in northwest France is winning hearts across the Atlantic, on their tour of Latin America. Isaac and Nora (or Isaac et Nora in French) is the name of a 14-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister who perform songs inspired by Latin American classical music.

Originally from a small town in Brittany, in northwest France, Isaac and Nora learned music from their father, Nicolas Restoin, who was professionally trained in music school. Instead of sending his children to formal classes as well, Nicolas encouraged Isaac and Nora to learn naturally. As a result, they don't know how to read music and instead create it all by ear.

Their transition to Latin American songs was inspired by Isaac and Nora's mom's love of the genre. This ultimately led to their first hit song Veinte Años, which has amassed over 6.5 million views on YouTube. “I think this is a very important date in our lives because everything changed. It changed the way we play music,” Nicolas explains. Afterward, the music family went on to record their first album, Latin & Love Studies, which features songs from different countries in Latin America. Among them are Brazil's Manha de Carnaval, Colombia's Arroz con Coco, Cuba's El Cuarto de Tula, and a Mexican pop song called Hasta la Raíz.

Isaac and Nora—who were about 12 and 7 respectively at the time of their first song Veinte Años—learned Spanish in the past two years so that they could bring their favorite songs to life. And this spring, they finally had the chance to perform their artful renditions live on their Latin American tour. Passing through Mexico, Peru, and Chile, their concerts are almost completely sold out. When Nora walked out on stage in Mexico City she told the crowd, “It's the first time I sing and play on my own. I'm going to sing a song by Violeta Parra called Volver a los 17 and it's a bit strange I'm singing a song about being 17 since I'm only 10 years old.”

Isaac and Nora seem to be making a splash wherever they go. “Nora carried the audience from before the minute that she walked on stage, in her very pretty velvet knee-length dress and her hair in a ponytail looking very much a 10-year-old. She had the audience eating out of her hand before she opened her voice,” Mary Farquharson, director of an independent label in Mexico City, said after Isaac and Nora's concert in Mexico City.

You can watch music videos by Isaac and Nora via their YouTube channel, and keep up to date with their upcoming tour dates by following them on Instagram.

French musician duo (and brother and sister) Isaac and Nora became famous in 2019 for their song Veinte Años.

Now the family artist team is touring Latin America with their father.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac et Nora (@isaacynora)

10-year-old Nora plays the ukulele while singing; 14-year-old Isaac plays the trumpet and sings background vocals; and their father Nicolas Restoin plays the guitar.

The Restoin family learned Spanish in the past two years so they could bring these Latin American classics to life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac et Nora (@isaacynora)

Their Latin American tour sold out in Mexico City and Santiago, Chile.

[<iframe width=”750″ height=”422″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/vBKk8J3vNSU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

Isaac et Nora: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [npr]

All images via Isaac et Nora.

Related Articles:

Artist Pays Tribute To Musicians We’ve Lost With Colorful Light Paintings of Skeleton Bands

30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

100 Afghan Musicians, Music Students, and Teachers Successfully Escaped the Taliban

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch 1,000 Musicians Perform Foo Fighters’ Song ‘My Hero’ in Honor of Taylor Hawkins
5-Year-Old Italian Piano Prodigy Wows Crowd With Amazing Mozart Rendition
Man Plays Song by The Lumineers on a Public Piano, Then a Band Member Joined Him
People Are Being Brought to Tears by 13-Year-Old’s Rendition of “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables”
After 22 Years, Bionic Gloves Allow Famed Brazilian Pianist Maestro João Carlos Martins To Play Again
Watch John Lennon’s Son Sing ‘Imagine’ For First Time Ever in Support for Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anne Hathaway Has Runaway Victory in a Sing-Off With Kelly Clarkson
Pianist Plays Moving Rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’ Outside of a Ukrainian Metro Station
Stunning Photos Reveal the Architectural Interiors Hidden Within Classical Instruments
Young Opera Student in Audience Joins ‘La Traviata’ Encore Performance By Singing Tenor Part
8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Mozart
New Orleans Musician Performs Incredible Jazz Clarinet Solo To ‘House of the Rising Sun’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.