This French Family of Musicians Is on a Sold Out Tour in Latin America

A family of musicians from a small town in northwest France is winning hearts across the Atlantic, on their tour of Latin America. Isaac and Nora (or Isaac et Nora in French) is the name of a 14-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister who perform songs inspired by Latin American classical music.

Originally from a small town in Brittany, in northwest France, Isaac and Nora learned music from their father, Nicolas Restoin, who was professionally trained in music school. Instead of sending his children to formal classes as well, Nicolas encouraged Isaac and Nora to learn naturally. As a result, they don't know how to read music and instead create it all by ear.

Their transition to Latin American songs was inspired by Isaac and Nora's mom's love of the genre. This ultimately led to their first hit song Veinte Años, which has amassed over 6.5 million views on YouTube. “I think this is a very important date in our lives because everything changed. It changed the way we play music,” Nicolas explains. Afterward, the music family went on to record their first album, Latin & Love Studies, which features songs from different countries in Latin America. Among them are Brazil's Manha de Carnaval, Colombia's Arroz con Coco, Cuba's El Cuarto de Tula, and a Mexican pop song called Hasta la Raíz.

Isaac and Nora—who were about 12 and 7 respectively at the time of their first song Veinte Años—learned Spanish in the past two years so that they could bring their favorite songs to life. And this spring, they finally had the chance to perform their artful renditions live on their Latin American tour. Passing through Mexico, Peru, and Chile, their concerts are almost completely sold out. When Nora walked out on stage in Mexico City she told the crowd, “It's the first time I sing and play on my own. I'm going to sing a song by Violeta Parra called Volver a los 17 and it's a bit strange I'm singing a song about being 17 since I'm only 10 years old.”

Isaac and Nora seem to be making a splash wherever they go. “Nora carried the audience from before the minute that she walked on stage, in her very pretty velvet knee-length dress and her hair in a ponytail looking very much a 10-year-old. She had the audience eating out of her hand before she opened her voice,” Mary Farquharson, director of an independent label in Mexico City, said after Isaac and Nora's concert in Mexico City.

You can watch music videos by Isaac and Nora via their YouTube channel, and keep up to date with their upcoming tour dates by following them on Instagram.

French musician duo (and brother and sister) Isaac and Nora became famous in 2019 for their song Veinte Años.

Now the family artist team is touring Latin America with their father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac et Nora (@isaacynora)

10-year-old Nora plays the ukulele while singing; 14-year-old Isaac plays the trumpet and sings background vocals; and their father Nicolas Restoin plays the guitar.

The Restoin family learned Spanish in the past two years so they could bring these Latin American classics to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac et Nora (@isaacynora)

Their Latin American tour sold out in Mexico City and Santiago, Chile.

Isaac et Nora: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [npr]

All images via Isaac et Nora.

